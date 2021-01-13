HomeNewsPodcasts
Search

Aikman & Irvin Reveal Thoughts On Cowboys Coach Quinn

Michael Irvin doesn’t know exactly what his beloved Dallas Cowboys are getting in Dan Quinn. So Troy Aikman informs the “Playmaker,” on the Irvin Podcast
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Michael Irvin doesn’t know exactly what his beloved Dallas Cowboys are getting in Dan Quinn. So Troy Aikman is here to inform the “Playmaker,” and calls the new defensive coordinator both a “leader of men” and a “sweetheart of a guy.”

“I’ve gotten to know Dan Quinn pretty well,” says Aikman while guesting on the “Michael Irvin Podcast,” available on PodcastOne. “He’s a leader of men, really. He’s a sweetheart of a guy, he’s as genuine as they come, one of the nicest people. And he’s a really good football coach.”

READ MORE: What Quinn's 'Last Words' Mean As Cowboys Hire Him As Coordinator

READ MORE: Jimmy Advises Cowboys to Sign Dak - AND Draft A QB?!

Quinn has been added to head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff to replace the ousted Mike Nolan. Aikman, who along with Irvin, of course, is a three-time Cowboys’ Super Bowl winner and a Hall-of-Famer, has gotten to know Quinn via Troy’s work for Fox Sports. Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta team that went to the Super Bowl three years ago and in 2013-14 was the Seattle coordinator in consecutive Super Bowls.

Aikman told Irvin, who also stars as an NFL Network analyst: “Even though Atlanta (which fired Quinn this season) has had their issues in the defensive side of the ball. ... I think players will relate to him ... I think Dan, like they did with (previous 4-3 defensive bosses Rod) Marinelli and Kris Richard, I think they was a simplicity to what they did on defense, and there’s something to be said for that.”

“I think,” summarized Aikman, “it’s a good hire.”

READ MORE: NFL Coach Tracker: 'Double Dip' As Cowboys Hire Whitt with Quinn

Wade-Phillips-Jason-Garrette
News

Coach Tracker: Cowboys Ex Wade Phillips Issues 'Un-Retirement' Announcement

Amari_Cooper_Jaylon_Smith_added_to_the_Pro_Bowl
News

Cowboys Surgeries For Jaylon & Amari

dallas d
News

Whitt’s End: Without This, Cowboys Have Never - Will Never - Win Super Bowl

Jimmy-Johnson-Fish-Urban-Meyer
News

'Ruthless': Does Meyer to Jags Equal Jimmy to Cowboys?

pitts
News

NFL Draft Tracker: Would Cowboys Take 'Superstar' TE Pitts at 10?

AP090920078806
News

Aikman & Irvin Reveal Thoughts On Cowboys Coach Quinn

Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
News

Cowboys 7 Simple Steps To Return To NFL Playoffs

rivera mcc
News

Cowboys 4 Lessons To Learn From Washington In NFL Playoffs