Aikman & Irvin Reveal Thoughts On Cowboys Coach Quinn

Michael Irvin doesn’t know exactly what his beloved Dallas Cowboys are getting in Dan Quinn. So Troy Aikman informs the “Playmaker,” on the Irvin Podcast

FRISCO - Michael Irvin doesn’t know exactly what his beloved Dallas Cowboys are getting in Dan Quinn. So Troy Aikman is here to inform the “Playmaker,” and calls the new defensive coordinator both a “leader of men” and a “sweetheart of a guy.”

“I’ve gotten to know Dan Quinn pretty well,” says Aikman while guesting on the “Michael Irvin Podcast,” available on PodcastOne. “He’s a leader of men, really. He’s a sweetheart of a guy, he’s as genuine as they come, one of the nicest people. And he’s a really good football coach.”

READ MORE: What Quinn's 'Last Words' Mean As Cowboys Hire Him As Coordinator

READ MORE: Jimmy Advises Cowboys to Sign Dak - AND Draft A QB?!

Quinn has been added to head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff to replace the ousted Mike Nolan. Aikman, who along with Irvin, of course, is a three-time Cowboys’ Super Bowl winner and a Hall-of-Famer, has gotten to know Quinn via Troy’s work for Fox Sports. Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta team that went to the Super Bowl three years ago and in 2013-14 was the Seattle coordinator in consecutive Super Bowls.

Aikman told Irvin, who also stars as an NFL Network analyst: “Even though Atlanta (which fired Quinn this season) has had their issues in the defensive side of the ball. ... I think players will relate to him ... I think Dan, like they did with (previous 4-3 defensive bosses Rod) Marinelli and Kris Richard, I think they was a simplicity to what they did on defense, and there’s something to be said for that.”

“I think,” summarized Aikman, “it’s a good hire.”

READ MORE: NFL Coach Tracker: 'Double Dip' As Cowboys Hire Whitt with Quinn