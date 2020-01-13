Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Troy Aikman has done numerous interviews over the years in support of coach Jimmy Johnson’s Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy. 

This time around, though, in reflecting on the FOX on-set announcement that coach Johnson is finally heading to Canton, his old QB - a Hall-of-Famer himself, of course, who teared up on TV just as Jimmy did - has decided to use social media to write the story himself.

From Aikman:

"My relationship with Jimmy Johnson spans over 35 years. He was the first to recruit me out of Henryetta High School when I was 17 while he was the head coach at Oklahoma State. Two years later when I was transferring from Oklahoma, he recruited me to the University of Miami. I chose UCLA.

"After turning him down twice, the Dallas Cowboys chose me as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1989. We had a rough start, went through some difficult times, had stretches when we didn’t speak. What I’ve learned though in life is we remember those who make us better. Jimmy made me better, but more importantly, he made the Dallas Cowboys better. He was the architect of our 1990’s dynasty and while as our leader and coach, he should have been the first to be enshrined.

"I am so grateful he will have his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Congratulations Coach! You’re gonna look good in gold! 

"#howboutthemcowboys''

