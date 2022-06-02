Skip to main content

‘Almost Perfect Player’: Bill Parcells Mourns Cowboys Ex Marion Barber

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III.”

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber is being mourned by those who knew him best after was found dead in his apartment by Frisco police on Wednesday, with powerful words coming from Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.

“He was almost like a perfect player,” the former Cowboys coach said, via the Dallas News.

The Cowboys also cited the passing of Barber.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,'' the team said in a Wednesday evening statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.''

A Frisco police spokesperson said officers went out on a welfare concern; one report notes the possibility of a water leak coming from Barber’s apartment.

Barber was 38.

Barber played seven seasons in the NFL, including six with the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011. He ran with a battering style that became his trademark - "Marion the Barbarian,'' some called him fondly - and was a Pro Bowler in 2007 while rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That physical style, some in his circle have argued, is at the root of behavioral issues and then legal issues that have plagued him in recent years.

Barber, who played one final season in 2011 with the Chicago Bears, finished his NFL career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns as he retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season. Barber was a fourth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota.

Barber, who was also known for his humanitarian efforts and for giving back to his community. was set to turn 39 on June 10.

