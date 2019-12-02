Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Amari Cooper on his Cowboys Future: 'I Love It Here; It's The Place For Me'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We've made clear the Dallas Cowboys position on Amari Cooper. "Cowboy for Life,'' in short. But amid odd reports of some sort of coming breakup, Cooper himself obliged reporters today inside The Star by clearing up the same truth.

"I love it here,'' said the Pro Bowl receiver as he and the 6-6 Cowboys prepare for a Thursday visit to Chicago. "I want to be here. I just love this situation, my teammates. I just feel it’s the place for me.”

How have the mutually warm feelings between this organization and this player become advertised as something else? Sunday morning TV ratings, basically.

But the Cowboys plans are as they've always been.

"As far as (not) extending him,'' owner Jerry Jones recently said, "I know that no one has that type of information because I'm the only one that ultimately makes that decision. I have no reason to think Amari Cooper won't finish his career with the Dallas Cowboys.''

A national report has misconstrued the absence of a new deal and insisted its a problem. (Maybe the only problem is that Cooper's agents have split, so there is that to be worked out). But from the Cowboys' perspective, this is a 25-year-old star on his way to a fourth Pro Bowler who loves football ... who may end up at $20 million APY (or in a worst-case scenario, an offseason tag while negotiations continue) who isn't going anywhere because this team, with $80-million-plus in cap room for 2020, has a big chunk of that intentionally ear-marked for Cooper.

"We're proud to have Amari,'' Jerry recently said, reflecting on the trade a year ago that sent a first-round pick to the Raiders. "He's impactful to our team. That's exactly what we used that pick for. He's certainly performed at the level that we had anticipated.''

Added Cooper on his future in Dallas: "I’ve approached the situation like, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. ... Why would I want to change things?”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Cowboys - and 'Lame-Duck Garrett' - Ease Their Frustration at Bears?

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys' Locker-Room Theme This Week is All About 'Frustration.' Led by a Head Coach on His Last Legs, Can The First-Place Cowboys Lessen That Frustration on Thursday Night at the Bears?

See-Sawing Cowboys Opt For Kicker Tryouts; 3 At The Star to Push Brett Maher

Mike Fisher
0

The Cowboys' Unbending Support for Kicker Brett Maher? They Just Bent. See-Sawing Cowboys Opt For Kicker Tryouts Here at The Star

Inside The Star: Are the Cowboys About To 'Lose' Amari Cooper?

Mike Fisher
0

A National Report (Again) Alleges Contract Trouble Here. So, Come Inside The Star For The Truth: Are the Cowboys About To 'Lose' Amari Cooper?

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan
11 0

The Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track after their disappointing loss to the New England Patriots last week, when they take on their second AFC East opponent in a row, the Buffalo Bills.

'Stuck' or 'Stubborn'? Cowboys Planning No Changes On Staff - Or Even With Kicker Maher

Mike Fisher
1 0

The Jones Family Announces Not Only Will There Be No Coaching Changes With The Cowboys - But Even The Struggling Kicker Is Safe

Is Jerry Jones 'Smoking Something'? Cowboys Owner Backs Garrett Even After Thanksgiving Debacle

Mike Fisher
3 0

CowboysSI.com Asks Jerry Jones About His Continued Support of Coach Jason Garrett Even After This Embarrassing Thanksgiving Loss to the Bills. And the Phrase 'Smoking Something' is Jerry's, Not Ours

Bills at Cowboys Inactives: No Heath, and Dallas Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Mike Fisher
0

The Official Bills at Cowboys Inactive List Shows Dallas To Be A Bit Short-Handed In Today's Thanksgiving Game When It Comes To Defense, So The Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Bills at Cowboys Prediction: Can Dallas Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Mike Fisher
0

Our Bills at Cowboys Prediction Analyzes the Offenses and the Defenses and (Ick) the Dallas Special Teams ... and Answers a Question: Can Dallas Today Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com Sets Up Early For Today's Thanksgiving Feast as It's Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

Bills Blow Out Cowboys 26-15 in Thanksgiving Day Embarrassment

Matt Galatzan
1 0

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their second-straight embarrassing loss on Thursday, when they dropped a 26-15 decision to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.