Amari Cooper Seeks Info On New Cowboys Coach - from Odell Beckham Jr.

Amari Cooper isn’t yet in receipt of a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but his oft-stated desire to be a “Cowboy for Life” remains firm - as most recently exemplified by his curiosity regarding his new position coach, Adam Henry.

And what is a stream-lined way to collect information for one star receiver? Ask a peer who has been connected to Henry for his entire adult life.

Enter Odell Beckham Jr.

Cooper, in Orlando representing the Cowboys in the Pro Bowl, tells our colleague Jane Slater of NFL Network that he plans to visit with both Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, two headline-grabbing receivers who both have rich history with Henry.

Henry, recently tabbed by new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to be Dallas is wide receivers coach, most recently served with the Cleveland Browns as the position coach for Beckham Jr. and Landry. Before that, Henry, a 47-year-old native of Beaumont, was on the staff of the New York Giants, where he supervised Beckham Jr.

And how far back do these relationships go? Henry was also the receivers coach at LSU when Beckham Jr. and Landry played there.

Given all of this, it’s fair to suggest that the two Browns stars will offer positive reviews of Henry to Cooper. ... at which time the next positive news regarding Cooper will come in the form of a long-term contract agreement with the Cowboys, and a high level of performance under Henry and McCarthy.

"I whole-heartedly love Dallas,'' Cooper said.