Skip to main content

Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism

"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXNARD, Calif. - Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is responding to team owner Jerry Jones kicking off 2022 by taking one last swipe at 2021.

“No, what comments?” Cooper said this week from his new home at Cleveland Browns training camp.

But later, in a one-on-interview with cleveland.com, Cooper shed some light on his departure from Dallas - with a particular focus on his 2021 in-season decision to not get vaccinated, which did not help the Cowboys' view of him.

“I wouldn’t say it was me marching to my own drum,’’ Cooper said. “At the end of the day, I do understand that football is a team sport. But it was such an unprecedented type of moment in the NFL’s history for the decision to be made about putting something that not many people — not anybody knew — the effects of it, into your body.

“For reasons that I don’t really want to discuss, I wasn’t really able to do it.”

The Cowboys this offseason trade-dumped Cooper, while also losing defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency while cutting offensive tackle La'el Collins.

"We lost some key players," Jones admitted during his Cowboys' "State of the Union" press conference in Oxnard. "But it was our decision to lose them."

In amplifying that stance, Jones reminded that the three players were among the team's top-10 highest salaries. In essence, he said that Cooper, Gregory and Collins didn't provide a manageable bang for buck.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Cowboys - Jerry Lacewell Apology
Play

'Mike's My Guy!' Dak Prescott Supports McCarthy; Cowboys Camp's Other 'M-Word'

From Clint's fists to Irvin's scissors to Jerry's slur, Cowboys training camp always delivers drama.

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dak Prescott
Play

'My Golden Year!' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Birthday Wish

The last time the Dallas Cowboys reached the NFC Championship Game was 1995.

By Logan MacDonald3 hours ago
3 hours ago
11F99A17-2FE8-487C-9828-401997A1DDEB
Play

Feast or Famine? Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs New Goal Will Shut Up Critics

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has clearly established himself as one of the NFL’s most exciting players.

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
4 hours ago

"Those decisions were base more on availability than ability," Jones said. "It had everything to do with it. When you're talking about top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I'm not talking Pig Latin here. I wanna be straight. I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability."

Gregory suffered a calf injury late in the season and started 11 of Dallas' 17 games. Collins was suspended five games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. And Cooper, who was unvaccinated, missed two games late in the year with COVID-19 and his lack of effort in the team's playoff loss was "troubling" to team management.

Maintained Jones, "I think we are in better shape to win a title this year than we were last year."

The Cowboys went 12-5 and won the NFC East last season before a bitterly disappointing Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers - a game that to some in the organization was keyed by a lack of full effort from Cooper.

“It’s like freedom of speech,’’ Cooper said. “You have the freedom to say whatever you want, but it doesn’t mean you won’t be scrutinized or talked badly about for expressing those thoughts.’’

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Cowboys - Jerry Lacewell Apology
News

'Mike's My Guy!' Dak Prescott Supports McCarthy; Cowboys Camp's Other 'M-Word'

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
Dak Prescott
News

'My Golden Year!' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Birthday Wish

By Logan MacDonald3 hours ago
11F99A17-2FE8-487C-9828-401997A1DDEB
News

Feast or Famine? Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs New Goal Will Shut Up Critics

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
USATSI_17443911
News

Seahawks Star WR DK Metcalf Signs Massive 3-Year Extension

By Cowboys Country Staff18 hours ago
5001A70B-B446-4FEA-903F-0D0EB6FB79DD
News

Cowboys 1-on-1 VIDEO VISIT Tony Pollard: Zeke ‘Brother’ a ‘Superstar’?

By Daniel Flick and Bri Amaranthus18 hours ago
kj
News

NFL EXCLUSIVE: 'A Beautiful Day' as K.J. Wright Retires - 'Seahawks for Life'

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Cowboys - Diggs Giants
News

Cowboys Contracts: Trevon Diggs Worth Top-10 Money in New Deal?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Snip20220725_68
News

Cowboys BREAKING: FB Nick Ralston Cut, Making Room for WR KaVontae Turpin

By Geoff MagliochettiJul 28, 2022 12:06 PM EDT