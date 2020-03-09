Another NFC East Team 'In The Mix' for Cowboys FA Byron Jones

FRISCO - Our informed prediction on the future of Byron Jones is that his Dallas Cowboys won't be interested in winning a free-agency bidding war for the Pro Bowl cornerback once the price exceeds $15 million APY.

But now comes news that in addition to the possibility that Dallas' NFC East rivals in Philadelphia will chase Jones, the New York Giants figure to be in the market for him as well - and that the price tag could exceed $17 million APY.

According to ESPN, the Giants are “in the mix” for Jones once free agency starts on March 18 (not counting the "legal tampering'' period, which starts two days before that.

teams will be permitted to speak with players starting on March 16.

Pro Football Network has also suggested that the Giants will join the Eagles in the chase for Jones. Denver and Detroit could be other expected suitors. Oh, and now the New York Jets are expected to pursue Jones when free agency begins.

It seems like only a slight exaggeration to say that one of the few teams with cap room not expected to chase the Cowboys' Jones is ... the Cowboys.

If the number for Jones truly jumps way above $15 million APY, the Cowboys' motivation for disinterest becomes slightly clearer. They view Jones, 27, a former first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, a good but not great player with a certain ceiling due to his lack of ball-hawking ability. We've known all along that $15 million APY was likely going to be too rich for the Cowboys, who have instead prioritized the retention of free agents Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, and maybe have elevated defensive end Robert Quinn as a priority, too.

In theory, maybe the Cowboys saw all along that the price tag was going to be even more than $15 million and therefore even less palatable to them. If Jones lands with the Giants or Eagles? We'll all get two chances per season to eyeball whether they made the right decision.