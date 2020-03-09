CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Another NFC East Team 'In The Mix' for Cowboys FA Byron Jones

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Our informed prediction on the future of Byron Jones is that his Dallas Cowboys won't be interested in winning a free-agency bidding war for the Pro Bowl cornerback once the price exceeds $15 million APY.

But now comes news that in addition to the possibility that Dallas' NFC East rivals in Philadelphia will chase Jones, the New York Giants figure to be in the market for him as well - and that the price tag could exceed $17 million APY.

According to ESPN, the Giants are “in the mix” for Jones once free agency starts on March 18 (not counting the "legal tampering'' period, which starts two days before that.

teams will be permitted to speak with players starting on March 16.

Pro Football Network has also suggested that the Giants will join the Eagles in the chase for Jones. Denver and Detroit could be other expected suitors. Oh, and now the New York Jets are expected to pursue Jones when free agency begins.

It seems like only a slight exaggeration to say that one of the few teams with cap room not expected to chase the Cowboys' Jones is ... the Cowboys.

If the number for Jones truly jumps way above $15 million APY, the Cowboys' motivation for disinterest becomes slightly clearer. They view Jones, 27, a former first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, a good but not great player with a certain ceiling due to his lack of ball-hawking ability. We've known all along that $15 million APY was likely going to be too rich for the Cowboys, who have instead prioritized the retention of free agents Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, and maybe have elevated defensive end Robert Quinn as a priority, too.

In theory, maybe the Cowboys saw all along that the price tag was going to be even more than $15 million and therefore even less palatable to them. If Jones lands with the Giants or Eagles? We'll all get two chances per season to eyeball whether they made the right decision.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dak's 'Housewarming Gift': Cowboys QB Welcomes XFL to 'Our Town'

Take Is As A Subtle Sign: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's Housewarming Gift Welcomes The XFL to 'Our Town'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contractual Chess: Dallas Should Overpay Dak or Amari - To Keep Both

The NFL Tag Deadline Approaches, Meaning It's time for the Dallas Cowboys to Play Contractual Chess: They Should Overpay Dak or Amari In Order To Keep Both

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Latest Offer To Dak Prescott Exceeds Reported '$33 Million and $105 Million' Proposal

The Truth About That '$33M and $105M' Dallas Cowboys Offer To QB Dak Prescott? The Devil is Always In The Details - But The Details Show an Increased Offer

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Bye, Byron And Hello, Franchise Tag

In this edition of First and 10, I dissect the tea leaves our Mike Fisher has gathered regarding the future of Byron Jones, plus my latest NFL Mock Draft and more Dallas Cowboys news from the week

Matthew Postins

LISTEN: Cowboys Catches: Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant On Why They'd Like to Play Together

Receivers Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant Explain Why They'd Like to Play Together - With The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

Willie R$$

Exclusive: What G Ron Leary Says About Possible Return To Cowboys

Are the Dallas Cowboys full-up in the O-Line? Or Could An Old Friend Like Ron Leary Help Via NFL Free Agency? Leary Himself Shares His Thoughts

Mike Fisher

Video Exclusive: 'Pay Dak!' Michael Irvin Tells Cowboys

Video Exclusive: 'Pay QB Dak Prescott!' Is What Michael Irvin Tells Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys - And Here's Why

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Can We Fix The Secondary?

In our fifth of the Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL 7-round mock draft, we assess what the Cowboys could end up on draft weekend in two months

Matthew Postins

Free-Agent WR Amari Cooper: 'I Think About 'Cowboys for Life' Every Day'

NFL Free Agent Amari Cooper Doesn't Have A Deal Yet, And Tag Season Approaches. But Cooper Is Still Thinking 'Cowboys For Life'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Idea: Dump WR Amari Cooper and Add WR Dez Bryant?

Here's A Wild Dallas Cowboys Idea: Dump WR Amari Cooper and Add WR Dez Bryant. But Does One Thing Really Have Anything to Do With The Other?

Mike Fisher

by

Willie R$$