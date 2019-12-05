Cowboy
Antwaun Woods Update: Police Release Body-Cam Video; DT Not In Chicago With Cowboys

Mike Fisher

CHICAGO - Frisco Police have released the body-cam video of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods' arrest Tuesday for marijuana possession.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that Woods was in his vehicle filming a social-media “selfie” on Tuesday evening when Frisco Police approached. ... and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

This morning, 105.3 The Fan noted that “a Cowboy is about to be in legal trouble.” Moments later, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the story, writing:

“Antwaun Woods was arrested on Tuesday at a traffic stop and charged with possession of marijuana over two ounces but less than four ounces, tampering with evidence, and he was cited for possession of paraphernalia, Frisco PD tells me.”

Via 1080 KRLD, the police body-cam video of the arrest:

<iframe src='//players.brightcove.net/5757251889001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6113479937001' allowfullscreen frameborder=0></iframe>

Also via KRLD: The officer says he smelled marijuana and Woods' answers were delayed. Police say Woods agreed to a search of the vehicle.

The officer says he found a joint in a water bottle. He says Woods told him he had put out the joint when he was stopped, before the officer walked up. The officer then asked to search Woods' car, and Frisco police say Woods agreed.

Police found 2.07 ounces of marijuana in two mason jars. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and between two and four ounces of marijuana.

Woods was also charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports that Woods was left home on this trip to Chicago, a decision made by head coach Jason Garrett.

Woods, 26, is in his second year with the Cowboys. He was an undrafted free agent out of USC and after a brush stint with the Tennessee Titans has been a starter for Dallas, nicknamed “The Human Log” for his run-stopping skills. Woods is highly-thought-of in the locker room at The Star and is active in the community as well. The Cowboys have yet to comment on their next step with the player.

