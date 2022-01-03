Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Triggered': Why Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Want Cowboys Playoff Rematch

    The Cardinals coach came out of AT&T Stadium with a win on Sunday, but his memories there aren't all good
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals 25-22 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a game that had everything to do with not just NFC playoff seeding, but emotions as well.

    Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's ties to the stadium are well-known, as he pushed his record while playing at AT&T Stadium to a perfect 9-0, going back to his high school days.

    But Murray isn't the only member of the Cardinals organization with emotional ties to the building.

    Coach Kliff Kingsbury got a happy memory on Sunday, and it seems like he can't pile enough of those up to forget about an unhappy one. The visitor's media room, where he was addressing a group of reporters on Sunday, is where he learned of his firing from Texas Tech three years earlier.

    Reports of Kingsbury's firing began spreading on social media just after a Nov. 2018 loss to Baylor at AT&T Stadium. Kingsbury was addressing the media when a reporter asked him about it. It was the first Kingsbury had heard about it, as he had not yet been officially informed of his dismissal.

    Things were clearly different for Kingsbury on Sunday, as his Cardinals came into the game as underdogs, riding a three-game losing streak,  and needing a win to improve their NFC playoff seeding.

    No image description

    80270f74-f58a-4920-b5b2-a6e84c89a38c-17340babf6e945528919e262c259a2b4
    Play

    'Triggered': Why Kingsbury Doesn't Want Cowboys Playoff Rematch

    The Cardinals coach came out of AT&T Stadium with a win on Sunday, but his memories there aren't all good

    1 minute ago
    dak jerry light clutch
    Play

    Dallas at Eagles Moves; Dak & Jerry Reveal a Flex Plan

    There is a philosophy that preaches to “keep it simple,” and that seems to be the mindset of Dallas QB Dak Prescott.

    50 minutes ago
    3D4AF17F-4E37-466A-838E-3A334B218CEC
    Play

    Tom Brady Speaks Out On Antonio Brown Bucs’ Strip-Down Meltdown

    In the middle of the third quarter at the Jets, Brown appeared to disagree with something the offense was doing and walked off the field.

    1 hour ago

    What Arizona got was an out-of-this-world performance by its defense through three quarters against a Cowboys offense that just a week before scored 56 points and racked up 497 yards of offense. The Cardinals held Dallas to just 256 yards total and only seven points through three quarters.

    The win gives Arizona what some call a "signature'' NFC win heading into the playoffs, something the Cowboys seem to be without, and it leaves the two teams as the fourth and fifth seeds in the NFC playoff standings.

    If those seedings remain unchanged after Week 18, the two teams will meet again at AT&T Stadium in the first round of the playoffs. And with a win at that time, Kingsbury will have one more reason to smile when leaving the media room.

    Except for one problem that the coach readily admits to. While Cowboys players, led by DeMarcus Lawrence, are talking about seeking a rematch (see "Damn Right!''), Kingsbury feels differently.

    “I would rather not,” he said. “Just excited to be in the playoffs, so whoever it ends up (being), we’ll take it. (But) it’s tough to beat anybody twice in this league. ...''

    The Cowboys hope, in this case, that Kingsbury is right.

    80270f74-f58a-4920-b5b2-a6e84c89a38c-17340babf6e945528919e262c259a2b4
    News

    'Triggered': Why Kingsbury Doesn't Want Cowboys Playoff Rematch

    1 minute ago
    dak jerry light clutch
    News

    Dallas at Eagles Moves; Dak & Jerry Reveal a Flex Plan

    50 minutes ago
    3D4AF17F-4E37-466A-838E-3A334B218CEC
    News

    Tom Brady Speaks Out On Antonio Brown Bucs’ Strip-Down Meltdown

    1 hour ago
    dak throw chandler az
    News

    Cowboys Are 'Fake Super Bowl Contenders,' NFL Execs Tell ESPN

    13 hours ago
    ref mcc aZ
    News

    Cowboys Blame Refs (Not Coach) For Loss

    14 hours ago
    aj diggs az
    News

    Cardinals Top Cowboys: 'Damn Right' We Want 'Em Again, Says Dallas - My Top 10 Whitty Observations

    15 hours ago
    gallup trainers az
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup OUT For The Year

    16 hours ago
    micah kyler az
    News

    Cowboys 'Psych' Plan Backfires In Shocking Home Loss to Cardinals

    16 hours ago