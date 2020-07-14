FRISCO - "The tag is a drag.''

That's my opinion, and I recognize that it flies in the face of those who believe playing under the franchise tag put Dak Prescott "in the driver's seat,'' or that leaving him to do so - which is the direction this thing might be heading as we are, as I write this, about 28 hours away from the July 15 expiration of the opportunity for two sides to forge a long-term deal - is somehow advantageous to a Dallas franchise that doesn't want to overpay the quarterback.

But there is an abundance of evidence that says allowing a "face-of-the-franchise'' player to dangle like this creates uncertainty in the building, unrest in the locker room, and a lack of faith and trust among people who are supposed to be "in this together.''

A refresher on the rule of this deadline, per the NFL:

"At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2020 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.''

In Prescott's case, that would mean playing in 2020 on the $31.409 million franchise tag.

The money would be fully-guaranteed - nice for Dak, which is why The Athletic can accurately quote an agent saying, “I don’t love the franchise tag, but I would love to be Dak Prescott. I think he’s in the best situation of anyone.”

But his future earnings, notable in the event of serious injury, would not be guaranteed. And ... isn't this all about something more than just money?

As Patrick Mahomes said upon signing his "half-a-billion-dollar deal'' that some criticized as a Kansas City Chiefs "victory'': "We were able to get this contract done in the right way that not only gives me the security that I've always wanted but also allows opportunities for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my entire career. And I have trust that things will get handled the right way as we go throughout this career and we will be in position to win a lot of football games and hopefully win a lot more championships as my career goes on."

The money also fits under the Dallas cap - nice for the bookkeepers - but there are savings to be lost, and long-term positive impact to be lost, if a new long-term deal is not reached.

"Security.'' "Opportunities for the team to be great.'' "Trust.'' "Championships.''

Without those things, do you really want to be Dak Prescott? Without those things, do the Cowboys and Prescott really get what they want out of a tag season?

As I write this, there are no plans for either side to renew talks that have essentially been stalled for months. This can be a game of Chicken - or it can each sides' true belief that its present offers on the table are fair. (For Dallas, that's five years and about $35 million average per year with more than $106 million virtually guaranteed; for Dak, it's a four-year desire with other details unknown.)

One phone call ... one gesture ... can change all of this, which is why a source close to the negotiations told CowboysSI.com on Monday that a "wait-and-see approach'' is wise.

But assuming a continued stalemate? In addition to doing this dance again next offseason (with the possibility of another tag, and in theory another one in 2022 - creating $123.33 million of wealth for the player), I'll argue that the organization will find itself shrouded in doubt.

Imagine the questions that will buzz in the front office, the coaching staff and the locker room: "Don't the Joneses trust Dak?'' "Doesn't Dak want to be here badly enough to sign on with us?'' "If the Cowboys don't take care of THAT guy, how do I know they'll take care of me?''

If Dallas and Dak really don't move here, they will come out the other end of negotiations trying to say the right things. But they will whistle past the graveyard trying to put aside a haunting fact: Both sides came into this with the same goal: To create a long-term, pie-fitting richest-Cowboy-ever contract. Anything short of that is a failure - by both parties.

And with that failure will come a new sort of risk: A "drag'' on the franchise's unity, faith, trust and chance to win.