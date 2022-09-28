Skip to main content

‘MG’s Back!’ Injured Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Offers Sneak Peek at Week 4 Return

Coach Mike McCarthy says Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is making some “Michael Gallup-esque” catches in practice.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - “MG’s back!”

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup didn’t play on Monday night at the New York Giants, and happily for Cowboys Nation, fellow wideout buddy CeeDee Lamb nevertheless led Dallas to a 23-16 victory.

Gallup, who has spend the entire off-season rehabbing from knee surgery, was close, but said on Wednesday at The Star that before the Monday night game in New York that he would benefit from one more week of ramp-up.

In practice during last week’s ramp-up?

MG was back.

Coach Mike McCarthy said the receiver executed some “Michael Gallup-esque” catches in workouts.

What does that mean, exactly?

Explained Gallup: “Big fade. Go up in the air, snag it, got the toes down.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak thumb mcm
Play

'I Can Grip It!' Cowboys Dak Prescott Fighting for Week 4 Return from Injury?

By Mike Fisher
93E08FD6-F30B-4A93-BC55-E5242F1BF06B
Play

No Dak Prescott Practice Yet; Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'

Even with wins, the Dallas Cowboys are creating controversy, namely at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott's doing what he can to snuff it out.

By Geoff Magliochetti
dorance armstrong
Play

‘Another Level!’ Where Coach Mike McCarthy Ranks His 'Hungry' Cowboys Pass Rush

It's only been three weeks, but the Dallas Cowboys have an argument for the league's best all-around pass rush.

By Zach Dimmitt

And Gallup's reaction to himself?

“MG’s back. That’s exactly what I said. MG’s back.”

Gallup added, “I wanted to get out there so bad, but obviously, it’s a process.”

While QB Dak Prescott (thumb) also rehabs toward a rapid return for 2-1 Dallas (see "I Can Grip It!''), it sounds like Gallup’s comfort level should allow him to debut in the Week 4 game on Sunday vs. the visiting Washington Commanders.

“I hope so,” Gallup said. “It’s been a while. Just have another good week, see what it feels like.'”

And then … MG will actually be back.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak thumb mcm
News

'I Can Grip It!' Cowboys Dak Prescott Fighting for Week 4 Return from Injury?

By Mike Fisher
93E08FD6-F30B-4A93-BC55-E5242F1BF06B
News

No Dak Prescott Practice Yet; Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'

By Geoff Magliochetti
dorance armstrong
News

‘Another Level!’ Where Coach Mike McCarthy Ranks His 'Hungry' Cowboys Pass Rush

By Zach Dimmitt
Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush (10)
News

Rush Factor: Cowboys Open as 3.5-Point Favorites Over Washington

By Mike D'Abate
wentz rush
News

Dallas Cowboys Cooper Rush: Better QB Than Carson Wentz of Washington Commanders?

By Art Garcia
Cowboys - Parsons LT
News

Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'Keep It Up For 13 Years!'

By Richie Whitt
lauryn
News

'LOLZ!' Cooper Rush's Wife Lauryn Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

By Mike Fisher
kavontae turpin
News

Cowboys Beat Giants on Monday Night Football: 3 Takeaways

By Logan MacDonald