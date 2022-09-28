‘MG’s Back!’ Injured Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Offers Sneak Peek at Week 4 Return

FRISCO - “MG’s back!”

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup didn’t play on Monday night at the New York Giants, and happily for Cowboys Nation, fellow wideout buddy CeeDee Lamb nevertheless led Dallas to a 23-16 victory.

Gallup, who has spend the entire off-season rehabbing from knee surgery, was close, but said on Wednesday at The Star that before the Monday night game in New York that he would benefit from one more week of ramp-up.

In practice during last week’s ramp-up?

MG was back.

Coach Mike McCarthy said the receiver executed some “Michael Gallup-esque” catches in workouts.

What does that mean, exactly?

Explained Gallup: “Big fade. Go up in the air, snag it, got the toes down.”

And Gallup's reaction to himself?

“MG’s back. That’s exactly what I said. MG’s back.”

Gallup added, “I wanted to get out there so bad, but obviously, it’s a process.”

While QB Dak Prescott (thumb) also rehabs toward a rapid return for 2-1 Dallas (see "I Can Grip It!''), it sounds like Gallup’s comfort level should allow him to debut in the Week 4 game on Sunday vs. the visiting Washington Commanders.

“I hope so,” Gallup said. “It’s been a while. Just have another good week, see what it feels like.'”

And then … MG will actually be back.

