Blockbuster: McCoy to Cowboys - The $18.3M Contract Breakdown

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always had a sort of soft spot for play-maker Gerald McCoy. And finally, they have an actual roster spot for the defensive tackle.

McCoy, 32, is a 6-4, 300-pound D-lineman who the Dallas personnel department has long thought highly of. He's agreed to terms on a three-year deal in an arrangement that is a revision from the Cowboys' defensive philosophy of the past.

McCoy, the former No. 3 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, has a reputation as a play-maker and started all 16 games for the Panthers last year. But before that, he was with the Buccaneers, where he made six Pro Bowl appearances.

This is a pedigreed player ... but an older player.

This is a wide-body ... who can get upfield.

This is the sort of player Dallas rarely signs - an older defensive tackle who represents a Tier-1 signing, and a cheap one, relatively.

The contract numbers on McCoy (hat-tip Aaron Wilson): three years, $18.3 million, with $9 mil guaranteed. There’s a $3 mil signing bonus, and there is a total of $3 mil annually available in roster- and playing-time bonuses.

Can he do what Chicago-bound Robert Quinn did with the Cowboys in 2010, when he recorded a dozen sacks? Not exactly. But McCoy did record five sacks last year, and he's still about as effective at "hurrying'' the QB as most any interior player. It's Maliek Collins, the Las Vegas-bound 3-Tech tackle, who needs replacing.

And in terms of star power, Gerald McCoy just did that with ease - and with a comfortable contract that represents an uncommon blockbuster in Dallas.