‘The Real Thing’: Bobby Wagner Confirms Cowboys ‘Mutual Interest’ Contract Talks

“That was a real thing,” said Wagner of his Cowboys interest. “We had conversations.”

FRISCO - I am not blaming Dallas Cowboys fans for having been skeptical about our exclusive report on March 14 that one day previous, the Cowboys and linebacker Bobby Wagner conducted “exploratory talks,” and that after that, Dallas suggested a contract number too low for the free-agent All-Pro’s liking.

Lure Wagner to "America's Team”? C’mon. Really?

Yes, really.

“That was a real thing,” said Wagner, who instead opted to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Rams. “We had conversations. I love (Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn and have a lot of respect for him.”

Wagner’s deal with the Rams (billed as a five-year contract) pays him $10 million guaranteed for the next two years, with a $17.5 million base total.

You get to be disappointed in the fact that Dallas never got to that dollar total, as I understand it. And by COO Stephen Jones telling us, “It just didn’t work out.” You can also scoff at our story by noting that if the Cowboys were never going to give him over $8 million a year …

How serious could it have been?

But again, if you take that view, you aren’t just arguing with the Cowboys. And you are not just arguing with me.

You are arguing with Bobby Wagner himself.

Between their needs and what they were willing to spend, we couldn’t agree. But there was mutual interest,” Wagner told CNBC.

Quinn, Wagner’s defensive coordinator back in their Seattle days, gave the idea a nudge, both in his presentation to his Cowboys bosses and to Wagner.

The vision: The dynamic Micah Parsons, who as soon as he entered the NFL in 2021 was drawing comparisons to the eight-time Pro Bowler Wagner, benefitting from the pairing.

Wagner, even playing at age 32, next to Parsons? A vision. And Wagner saw it, too. But money, being from LA, the “cherry on top” chance to beat Seattle twice a year in the NFC West?

All of that won out.

“Between the Rams and Cowboys – those are teams that have been around for a long time and have a lot of history,” Wagner said. “Being able to be a part of any of those franchises boosts your notoriety. And I landed on one.”



Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!