Bradshaw Says He And Aikman Will Be Cowboys Icon Jimmy Johnson Hall of Fame Presenters

It'll be a Hall-of-Fame trio with a Texas twist this summer when, according to Terry Bradshaw, he and Troy Aikman will team up to help induct Jimmy Johnson into Canton.

According to Bradshaw, the Hall-of-Fame QB from the Pittsburgh Steelers who has been a long-time resident of Texas and of course is a long-time TV partner on FOX Sports with Johnson, Bradshaw will put the gold jacket on Johnson's shoulders on-stage in Canton, Ohio, at a ceremony that will also feature Troy Aikman will be the video presenter.

Aikman, of course, is the FOX Sports lead analyst. All three are in Miami and will telecast Super Bowl LIV this Sunday as part of a long-time broadcast team. Also in the "of course'' category: While Aikman and Johnson didn't get off on the right foot when they started together in Dallas 30 years ago, they eventually developed a warm relationship that will now reach a pinnacle when both old Cowboys are in the hall ... right alongside an old Steeler in Bradshaw.

The emotion of the trio was exhibited two weekends ago, live on FOX during NFC Championship Game broadcast, when the announcement was made to the former Cowboys coach, the co-architect of three Super Bowl wins in the early '90's.