‘Brass Knuckles’: QB Dak’s Tough-Guy T-Shirt and Cowboys vs. Rams Injury Update

FRISCO - Dak Prescott met the media on Thursday here inside The Star talking about how when "the pen is in my hand, I can write my own story.'' But the Dallas Cowboys QB - the leader of a football team that's lost seven of its last 10 games - told another story as well. Not with a pen. But with a T-shirt.

"“Momentum is something serious, if we can get it on our side,'' said Prescott, who on Sunday against the visiting Rams will be playing with a sprained left wrist and an injured index finger on his right hand - hopefully not making it more difficult to wrap his hands around that elusive "momentum.'' “You’ve got to that first one to get the second one, and that’s kind of just the mindset. ‘Focus on today, let’s focus on now, let’s focus on this week and not worry about the rest.''

The quarterback has his hands taped up during practice this week - "Just a couple of bruises," Prescott said, “Nothing serious'' - and his physical toughness and mental toughness are going to be needed to lead Dallas out of this drought.

Maybe, therefore, his choice of on-camera wardrobe on Thursday was more than happenstance. Prescott's blue T-shirt was Cowboys-issued and emblazoned with a photo of brass knuckles across the front. This isn't a team-wide shirt, however; it's along the lines of coach Jason Garrett's awards for toughness and performance that in recent years have meant players get to keep "the championship belt'' or a pair of boxing gloves.

Those awards are traditionally handed out by Garrett only after wins ... which, given the fact that Dallas has lost three straight games, means it's kind of an old T-shirt.

But it still carries a message. And so does Prescott.

"We're obviously thankful to still be in position to control our destiny,'' he said of the 6-7 Cowboys' mood given their first-place status in the NFC East. "But definitely hungry.''