Breaking: Cowboys Place Starting CB On COVID IR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense has experienced most every sort of struggle in the 2020 NFL season, and now comes the latest: starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been added to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Awuzie, who had just recently returned to the lineup in Week 11 after missing eight games with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Cowboys 40-39 win earlier this season against the Atlanta Falcons, has battled injuries in trying to establish himself in this - a contract year for him.

According to the NFL's protocol for the Reserve/COVID-19 list, teams must place any player on the list that is designated as a "high risk" close contact. That player will then remain on the COVID-19 list until no fewer than five days have passed since the date that the player was last in contact with the infected individual.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Ex 'Dez Caught It'? Yup - Baltimore Ravens Put Him On COVID List

The player can then resume activities six days after being placed on the list if all of his tests over that timeframe, are negative.

This is of course a setback for the player in a year when the 3-9 Cowboys have experienced setbacks of most every sort; The two biggest rushing days by an opponent in franchise history have occurred this season, one of them in Tuesday's blowout loss at Baltimore.

READ MORE: NFL Has Seen Enough: Cowboys Flexed Off Prime-Time TV

And the bottom line: The Cowboys have coughed up 393 points, five touchdowns more than the Lions, the Jets (0-12) and the Jaguars (1-11). The Dallas defense has been poor in every way. ... and now plays at the Bengals on Sunday without a starting cornerback.