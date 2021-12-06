‘Brutal!’ Cowboys Reveal Plan for Coach’s Return

A preferred storyline for the 8-4 Cowboys, who on Sunday play at Washington against their top NFC East foe? The coach’s return. And there is a plan.

FRISCO - Last Thursday night meant a win for Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys.

But it was nevertheless “brutal” for the coach, as he put it, to be isolated in a Frisco hotel room while dealing with his involvement in COVID protocol.

"It was brutal just not to be a part of it," McCarthy said of the 27-17 win at New Orleans, adding that he became a bit rambunctious while “coaching” through his hotel TV. “I just hope there's no one next door, that's for sure. That'd probably be a good story.”

A preferred storyline for the 8-4 Cowboys, who on Sunday play at Washington against their top NFC East foe? The coach’s return. And there is a plan.

"I'm hopeful to be in there sooner than later," McCarthy said, and now the Cowboys are suggesting the coach might be back to work in person this Thursday.

Said COO Stephen Jones via 105.3 The Fan: “Probably looking at getting him back on a Thursday. Don't think it'll be before (that.)”

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn head-coached last week, with McCarthy involved in ZOOM-meeting planning. As the players return to work at The Star on Monday, that format will continue.

"I thought the staff did an incredible job under the leadership of Dan Quinn and (assistant head coach) Rob Davis," McCarthy said. "I thought the staff did a great job, and the players, because it's all about the communication and the urgency of keeping your pace of operation intact. … I thought the dots definitely connected. Just very impressed and very thankful for the job the staff did."

