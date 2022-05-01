Dicker the Kicker? Cowboys Sign Texas Tech's Jonathan Garibay, Longhorns Star to Rams

The Cowboys need help. The Rams need help. The state of Texas is trying to provide.

FRISCO - The University of Texas Longhorns had a rough showing at the NFL Draft in 2022, with zero Longhorns being selected for the first time since the 2014 season.



Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys had a rough showing in the 2021 NFL season, and are in need of a kicker after cutting Greg Zuerlein.

So Dallas signed one. With Texas ties.

But not "Dicker the Kicker.'' Rather, it's a Red Raider who's signed up.

A handful of Longhorns were able to find their way to the next level via undrafted free agency, with kicker Cameron Dicker leading the way.

Dicker was the most well-known Longhorn to sign an undrafted free agent deal, heading to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, who like the Cowboys just so happen to be in the market for a full-time kicker, will give Dicker a serious look in camp. And one guy who will now get that look, along with Arlington native Chris Naggar, who also kicked (and punted) at UT before moving to SMU, is Texas Tech product Jonathan Garibay.

He converted a 62-yard game-winning field goal versus Iowa State and made 15 of his 16 attempts for year.

Dicker is coming off of the best season of his career from an accuracy standpoint, hitting 86.7 percent of his attempts, including a perfect 10-10 from 20-39 yards. Dicker also made 49 of his 50 extra-point attempts.

The Lake Travis native finishes his Longhorns career scoring 386 points -- the most points ever by a Texas kicker and the third-most in program history regardless of position.

He also finishes as Texas' career leader in field goals made (60), career attempts (79), is second all-time in extra points made (206) and attempted (210), and fourth in career field goal accuracy at 75.9 percent.

