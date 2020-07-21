CowboyMaven
Camp Cowboys: Rookies Report To The Star Today

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It's a stay-at-home training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, with today marking the beginning of the migration into The Star - by NFL rule, starting with the rookie class.

The NFL and the NFLPA haven't worked out many of the kinks to come regarding training camp and the season in this COVID-19 age. But the league is plowing forward with its reporting dates, with the Cowboys and most other clubs having a Tuesday benchmark for the rookies, then followed by quarterbacks and injured players on Thursday, and then the entirety of the roster on July 28.

For the Cowboys, that likely means an accelerated effort to seal up contracts with their seven-man draft class, starring first-round Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb and second-round Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. Already locked in, of course, are the 15 rookie free agents who have already reached their agreements with Dallas.

This camp will be held not in Oxnard but rather at The Star in Frisco. The league is up in the air about many things, from full revised preseason game schedules to the exact protocols for safely conducting a training camp. The NFL Players Association is involved in that conversation, with many veteran players taking to social media over the weekend using the #WeWantToPlay hashtag while also questioning whether the NFL is doing all it can to ensure their safety.

But again, the plan is to march on ... starting today, with the Cowboys rookies marching in.

