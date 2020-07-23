CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Can Cowboys Cope - Maybe Thrive - In An NFL With No Preseason?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It began with the cancellation of the "Week Zero'' preseason game that was to feature the Dallas Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Hall of Fame in Canton. And now? "The Incredible Shrinking NFL Preseason'' is ... gone.

The football-related off-shoot of this? Ask owners, GM's, coaches and scouts - oh, and on-the-bubble players - and they will certainly agree that in terms of evaluations, a taste of preseason would've helped.

But there is a simple formula to calculate which teams and which players and which coaches are going to survive this change, and even thrive from this change. We'll get to that in a moment. ...

On Monday, the proposal by owners to players included just a single preseason game. That was down from four (or five, as was to be the case with the Cowboys and Steelers) ... which recently went down to two. By Tuesday, the number of preseason games shriveled down to ...

Zero.

If the Monday idea had been approved by the NFLPA - which has its hands full with trying to organize against even reporting to training camp this week under the present COVID-19-influenced circumstances (see Tank Lawrence) -  the one preseason game would take place during the week of Aug. 27.

That would've been "Week Three.'' Which might've become "Week One-And-Only.''

But now it's zero.

At one point, the owners floated the concept of staging two preseason games, saying that it would allow for one home game and one away game for every team - thus allowing clubs to work through the logistics of playing in this changed environment. (We think it's not too cynical and is worth noting that there is also revenue to be salvaged by playing those games.)

The NFLPA is taking the position that is wants no preseason games and a longer acclimation period as players transition back to football safely.

As NFL stay-at-home training camps open this week, maybe the owners' willingness to cut the preseason down to one game is an olive branch extended as a result of the NFLPA's desires. But at this point? The NFL wants its games. And the NFLPA wants its safety. And the 2020 football season continues to incredibly shrink.

And what will be the player-by-player, team-by-team result of the disappearance of preseason? Smart money says the best players will still be the best players - especially if by "best'' we mean, among other things, "smart and well-conditioned.'' And the best coaches will still be the best coaches. Does anybody think Bill Belichick's Patriots are suddenly at a disadvantage due to the erasure of preseason? We'll argue that it's the contrary - Belichick will emerge, even more than usual, as the NFL's best coach.

In Dallas, this is a sharp test for Mike McCarthy and the new coaching staff. The Cowboys, installing a new system and getting to know new faces and new talents, begin in an outside lane compared to, say, the Philadelphia Eagles and their established system and people.

In the end, the lack of an NFL preseason shouldn't be used as an excuse for failure. It's simply another obstacle to success that the best teams - as they always do - will navigate.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Pals LeBron, Dez, Others, Bash 'Washington Football Team'

Maybe It's Because They Have Dallas Cowboys Ties, But LeBron James And Dez Bryant Are Among Those Bashing 'Washington Football Team' Name Change

Mike Fisher

Does Dak Deal Mean Cowboys Can't Sign Anybody?

Does Dak Prescott Tag Deal Mean The Dallas Cowboys Now Can't Sign Anybody Else?

Mike Fisher

by

Bdlyba 4427$

Cowboys To Sign Rookie Lamb To $14M Deal; Ultimate Goal? 'Hall of Fame'

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Rookie Lamb To $14M Deal; Ultimate Goal? 'Hall of Fame'

Mike Fisher

Dak To Report To Cowboys Camp: 'Gone With The Wind'?

Dak Prescott Is Scheduled To Report To Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, Meaning It's Time For 'Gone With The Wind'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: Preseason is Gone But The Rookies Are Here

Cowboys Blitzcast: NFL Preseason is canceled as players report to training camp - and Dallas rookies dominate a list

Mike Fisher

'Don't Hate Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Because He's Beautiful'

Like The Old TV Ad Cooed, 'Don't Hate Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Because He's Beautiful'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Trevon vs. Bills Stefon: Diggs brothers work out ahead of NFL Training camps

Dallas Cowboys newcomer Trevon Diggs is prepping for his rookie NFL season against some top-tier talent - his older brother, Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs.

BriAmaranthus

by

Bdlyba 4427$

Did Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Pound The Table’ For Dak?

Did New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy ‘Pound The Table’ For Negotiating QB Dak Prescott?

Mike Fisher

The Next Dak Prescott Contract - Dallas Cowboys Or Not - Will Be 'Bigger Than Pat Mahomes',' Says Ex NFL Exec

The Next Dak Prescott Contract - Dallas Cowboys Or Not - Will Be 'Bigger Than Pat Mahomes',' Says Ex NFL Exec

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Near 4-Year Contract Agreement With Rookie Cornerback Reggie Robinson II

Dallas Cowboys Near 4-Year Contract Agreement With Rookie Cornerback Reggie Robinson II

Mike Fisher