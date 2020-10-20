SI.com
Cards 21, Cowboys 3 At Half: Zack Martin OUT With Concussion

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - A football disaster is what Monday night's Week 6 Dallas Cowboys meeting with the visiting Arizona Cardinals is so far.

The halftime score here at AT&T Stadium is Cardinals 21, Cowboys 3, the home team having managed a field goal just before intermission, having had to settle for that because a potential Andy Dalton TD pass caromed off the hands of Michael Gallup.

The comedy of errors here, though - and there are dozens of them, including a pair of Ezekiel Elliott fumbles that led directly to a pair of Arizona TDs - are offset by troubling news for All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who in the first half sustained a shoulder injury of some sort, but stayed in the game ... and then sustained what might be a concussion.

He entered the protocol in the first half and to start the second was ruled out, moving him beyong limbo as part of an O-line already playing without Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Joe Looney. Second-year guy Connor McGovern, not much trusted by the coaching staff so far, has been forced into service at guard ... and yet somehow he is the least of Dallas' woes here.

The Cowboys entered this game with a 2-3 record and a chance to make a statement in the awful NFC East ... and their statement so far has been made in the form of botched coverages, weird penalties (once again this week Dallas coaches cannot figure out how to arrange for 11 people to be on the field at once) and an early deficit of the sort that Dak Prescott spent the first month of the season trying to overcome.

The out-for-the-year Prescott won't be coming to the rescue here; this is Andy Dalton's team for the rest of the season. We will monitor to see if Zack Martin is able to come to the rescue ... and if the Cowboys left standing have enough pride to turn around what has so far been a clownish performance.

