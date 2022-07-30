CeeDee Lamb Limited in Cowboys Camp; Source Reveals: Injury or Rest?

OXNARD, Calif. - As thousands of rowdy Dallas Cowboys fans gather at training camp in California, many eyes fall on CeeDee Lamb, his mega-watt smile and his bend-over-backwards catches that could put a ballerina on notice. Expectations are high for Lamb in his third NFL season after Amari Cooper’s exit ... As is the faith permeating from the Cowboys in Lamb's abilities.

"The biggest thing with CeeDee is he's getting more opportunities," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said during Tuesday's camp-opening presser here in Oxnard. "The flexibility of opportunities is what we will need as an offense because of the way the defense will focus on him."

Added McCarthy: "I think he's had a very nice path to this point when you look at his production last year so he's definitely ready. When you talk about the flanker position in this offense, that is the premiere No. 1 spot for a receiver."

On Saturday, though, Lamb's work in practice was limited due to what appeared to some to be a combination of some "muscle tightness'' and simply a day of "prescribed rest.''

But a source tells CowboysSI.com that the Saturday inaction is the result of "coach (Mike McCarthy) deciding on "load management.''

Good thing, because the Cowboys offense is being specifically tailored to feature Lamb to such a degree that we suggest he'll be among the NFL's top-targeted pass-catchers in 2022.

Lamb has been anointed into "The 88 Club'' by predecessors Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant but looks to solidify himself after a lackluster back half of the 2021 season. Lamb led the Cowboys in targets, receptions and receiving yards last year but a more consistent Lamb is necessary as his targets are sure to increase.

In his first two NFL seasons, Lamb has 153 catches for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 (as an alternate) after a solid season of 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

Who will be Lamb's running mate? Dallas has uncertainty at receiver beyond Lamb. Michael Gallup, the No. 2 wideout on the roster, is expected to miss time to start the season due to ACL surgery in February.

Dallas' third-round NFL Draft selection Jalen Tolbert is a productive player from South Alabama who could make an immediate impact. Tolbert and QB Dak Prescott built rapport in training camp and in Miami. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver picked up football in high school and utilizes his experience as a baseball player to help track the ball.

Another new face to the Cowboys is ex-Steelers receiver James Washington, who Dallas signed in free agency. Washington was selected 21 spots before Gallup in the 2018 NFL Draft. While he never became a full-time starter in Pittsburgh, Washington is only 25-years-old and on a 'prove-it' one-year deal in Dallas. In four years with Pittsburgh, Washington totaled 1,629 career receiving yards, highlighted by a 44-catch, 735-yard effort in 2019.

Tolbert and Washington seem to be the favorites to climb the depth chart. In theory. One young receivers, T.J. Vasher, made a spectacular catch on Friday to raise his profile.

Which receiver will join Lamb in attempt to push the league's leading scoring offense to new heights? We continue to search for answers this week here in Oxnard. ... while allowing Cowboys Nation a sigh of relief regarding Lamb.

