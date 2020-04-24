CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

CeeDee To Big D: Cowboys Pick 'Talent' Over 'Need'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - How does an NFL team stack its NFL Draft "Big Board''? Is it paying lip service to the idea of "Best Available Athlete''? Or does it bow to the realities of "need'' and veer off its rankings?

On Thursday night, to open this NFL Draft, the Cowboys - knowing full-well they need to improve their defense somehow - instead went "B.A.A.'' selecting the No. 6 player on their board with the No. 17 pick and nabbing Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Does Dallas "need'' another receiver to complement incumbents Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup? No. But is Lamb more highly-regarded by the Cowboys personnel people than LSU pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, who Dallas itself loved at 17 ... and found available at 17?

"Talent'' beat "need.'' Lamb won over Chaisson.

“He's definitely going to get an ultimate competitor,” Lamb said on ESPN after being picked by the Cowboys to team with Prescott. “A guy that's willing to learn and can't wait to get used to helping him look like a better quarterback and he's helping me look like a better receiver.”

The 6-1, 195-pound Lamb gobbled up 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma. He was the third pass-catcher off the board after Alabama's Henry Ruggs (No. 12 to Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15 to Denver Broncos).

But the Cowboys had him ranked No. 6 on their board overall.

How can a team pass on the sixth-best player at 17?

Well, it happens all of the time. But not this time.

Lamb, who told 105.3 The Fan he plans to "rock (jersey No.) 10 (sorry, Tavon Austin), can play inside or out, but could help Dallas immediately as a slot guy. And the Cowboys' desire for help on the other side of the ball? It'll have to come on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.

Because on Day 1, they were busy doing the right - albeit unconventional - thing.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Live Updates - CeeDee Lamb at 17? He Was Cowboys' No. 6 Player on Board

Bookmark Our Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker as The 75-Member Staff Brings You Minute-by-Minute Updates ... Including Jerry Jones Getting 'Flare' With CeeDee Lamb - The No. 6 Player on Dallas' Board

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys added some major talent to the wide receiver group on Thursday, drafting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

Cowboys 4ever

Jace Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Jace Prescott, 31-Year-Old Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, is Dead

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

NFL Draft: The True Story Of Jerry's Cowboys And (Almost?) Johnny Manziel

NFL Draft: The Incredible True Story Of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys And (Almost But Not Really) QB Johnny Manziel

Mike Fisher

by

tjhill

NFL Draft: Cowboys Target C.J. Henderson Goes To Jags at 9

NFL Draft: Cowboys Target C.J. Henderson Goes To Jags at 9

Matt Galatzan

NFL Draft Mock Roundup: Who The 'Experts' Peg To Cowboys

NFL Draft Mock Roundup: Who The Media 'Experts' Peg To The Dallas Cowboys at No. 17

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Jerry Will Run Cowboys Draft 'Home Alone' Is Stupidest Story In NFL

They Say 'Jerry Jones Will Run the Dallas Cowboys Draft 'Home Alone' And It Is the Most Insultingly Stupid Story In The NFL

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Offers 'Save Yo Chicken' Advice

NFL Draft: Former Dallas Cowboys DB Byron Jones Now Makes The Big Bucks While Offering To Draftees Some 'Save Yo Chicken' Advice

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft Rumor: Cowboys Will Pass On Receivers at 17

How does what the Dallas Cowboys did in free agency at wide receiver impact this NFL Draft? The hints we get say ... 'Greatly.' The scoop inside

Matthew Postins

The 3 Simple Reasons For 'Delay' In Aldon Smith's Cowboys Reinstatement

Much Has Been Made About The NFL 'Delay' In Aldon Smith's Dallas Cowboys Reinstatement. But There Are 3 Simple Reasons For It

Mike Fisher