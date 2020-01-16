Changing the Call: McCarthy Says OC Kellen Moore Will Remain Cowboys Play-Caller

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy has made no secret of his love of serving as his own play-caller. But in a Thursday media gathering here inside The Star he revealed another secret: He’s decided to leaveKellen Moore in place.

McCarthy informed us that Moore, already retained by the new coach h, would remain the play-caller as well next season. CowboysSI.com asked McCarthy for his reasoning, given his famous passion for calling his own plays for the better part of 13 years as the Green Bay head coach. He indicated he found himself impressed with Moore, while also stressing that McCarthy himself would oversee the offense.

The coach went on to say that the offense will be a "West Coast System,' but will include the same terminology Moore and QB Dak Prescott are familiar with.

McCarthy has long let it be known just how much he enjoys being in control of the offense. Just last week, upon being hired in Dallas, he said, “We're looking at everything. I love calling plays. Every decision that will be made will be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."

This decision is a reversal of sorts - but can still be the “best.”