CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Changing the Call: McCarthy Says OC Kellen Moore Will Remain Cowboys Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy has made no secret of his love of serving as his own play-caller. But in a Thursday media gathering here inside The Star he revealed another secret: He’s decided to leaveKellen Moore in place.

McCarthy informed us that Moore, already retained by the new coach h, would remain the play-caller as well next season. CowboysSI.com asked McCarthy for his reasoning, given his famous passion for calling his own plays for the better part of 13 years as the Green Bay head coach. He indicated he found himself impressed with Moore, while also stressing that McCarthy himself would oversee the offense.

The coach went on to say that the offense will be a "West Coast System,' but will include the same terminology Moore and QB Dak Prescott are familiar with.

McCarthy has long let it be known just how much he enjoys being in control of the offense. Just last week, upon being hired in Dallas, he said, “We're looking at everything. I love calling plays. Every decision that will be made will be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."

This decision is a reversal of sorts - but can still be the “best.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ALL NEW Cowboys Staff Tracker: Deep Dive Into Coach McCarthy Putting Final Pieces in Place

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

McCarthy Commitment: in First Week in Dallas, New Coach Hasn’t Yet Stepped Outside Cowboys HQ

McCarthy Commitment: in First Week in Dallas, New Coach Hasn’t Yet Stepped Outside Cowboys HQ

Mike Fisher

The 2020 Cowboys Winning The Super Bowl: What Are The Odds?

Maybe It's A McCarthy Bump or Maybe It's Dallas Hyperbole. But The 2020 Cowboys Winning The Super Bowl? The Odds Seem Pretty Good

Mike Fisher

As Cowboys O-Line Leadership Changes, Zack Martin Undergoes 'Clean-Up' Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Leadership is Changing, But Zack Martin Remains a Constant, Even as He Undergoes 'Clean-Up' Surgery

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Conceit? Xavier Woods Says Next Year Dallas 'Is Going To The Super Bowl'

Cowboys Safety Xavier Woods Says the Players Must Take the Blame For Garrett's Departure But Also Says That under Coach McCarthy, Next Year Dallas 'Is Going To The Super Bowl'

Mike Fisher

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

bobenray

Cowboys Interviewing Browns Assistant Adam Henry For WR Coach Job

The Cowboys Are Reportedly Interviewing Browns Assistant Adam Henry For the WR Coach Job in Dallas

Mike Fisher

Is Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be Giants OC 'To Get Revenge'?

Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be the New Giants Offensive Coordinator under Joe Judge

Mike Fisher

Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in Cowboys DBs?

The Cowboys Are Adding A College Coach to the Secondary. Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in the Dallas DBs?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys McCarthy Plans To Hire Skip Peete at RB Coach

Cowboys boss Mike McCarthy Plans To Hire Rams Assistant Skip Peete at RB Coach

Mike Fisher