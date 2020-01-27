CowboyMaven
'Cheesehead Flavor': Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Joins Cowboys Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to take on a Cheesehead flavor with the hiring of former NFL quarterback Scott Tolzien as an assistant on new head coach Mike MCarthy's staff.

Tolzien 32, most recently worked at the quality-control level of coaching and scouting for his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin.

Tolzien played for McCarthy for three seasons in Green Bay as a backup QB, making a total of two starts for the Packers from 2013 to 2015. He bounced around the NFL through 2017, when he suited up for the Colts, and recently played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football.

There are some carryovers from the staff of the ousted Jason Garrett, most prominently offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier is shuffling over to serve as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. And Leon Lett is being retained as a defensive assistant. There are also two former Cowboys staffers coming through on a second tour, senior defensive assistant George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete.

But Tolzien joins a collect of staffers with Packers ties, including Rob Davis (assistant head coach), Joe Philbin (O-line coach), Jeff Blasko (assistant O-line), Scott McCurley (linebackers) and Al Harris (a former Packers standout).

McCarthy has created a profile for what he's looking for in a staffer. Experience, he said recently was key. But also, "First and foremost, the expertise of their position of responsibility, positive energy, the same personality every day," he said.

