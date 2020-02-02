Chiefs Super Bowl 'Honey Badger’ Debates & Destroys Skip Bayless: ‘Shut Up, B----!’

DALLAS - It was the early 1990s and I’d been in DFW just a short time as a newspaper beat writer covering the Dallas Cowboys when a queer little fellow named “Skip Bayless” arranged for me a weekly appearance on his show one of the top radio stations in the country, 570 KLIF.

The format was simple: Skip and I would debate Cowboys topics in rapid-fire fashion. My take-away memories of it all? I didn’t rack up many losses, and what I gained was KLIF promoting me to my own daily show.

And Skip's gains and losses? He discovered a path to gaining a fortune while losing his soul.

Which brings us to Skip’s coverage this week of Super Bowl LIV featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Desperate for the attention that could come by injecting himself into the headlines, Skip has spent the week peppering the airwaves and social media with uninformed "hot takes'' each more ignorant and noxious than the last.

Sometimes, Bayless - no dummy and once upon a time truly a journalist with innate talent - will recognize that he's in over his head (football X's and O's, for instance) and will sit it out. This happened during Friday FS1 session featuring Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence and former NFL standout Shannon Sharpe.

Skip wisely reduces himself to nodding his head.

But when it comes to "measuring heart'' and "measuring clutch'' and these sort of platitudinal claims that cannot be proven or disproven? Bayless decided this week that the Chiefs would be the subject of his make-believe analysis.

"The Chiefs,'' Skip tweeted and said on-air, "are getting on my nerves. They have become awfully full of themselves. It is a dangerous game they are playing right now, going into a Super Bowl against an extremely physical 49ers defense.''

Bayless, as is generally the case with him, has no evidence of this, no sourcing on this - and indeed, I'd wager my salary against his that he hasn't interviewed a single person inside the Chiefs organization to help guide him to this incendiary conclusion. It's a complete fantasy designed to shove faux-drama into a TV segment in need of filler.

Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs found Skip's tweet and offered a crisp and salient response.

“Shut up, bitch,'' wrote The Honey Badger, crushing Skip Bayless with far fewer words than it ever took me to do it.