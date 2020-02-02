CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chiefs Super Bowl 'Honey Badger’ Debates & Destroys Skip Bayless: ‘Shut Up, B----!’

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - It was the early 1990s and I’d been in DFW just a short time as a newspaper beat writer covering the Dallas Cowboys when a queer little fellow named “Skip Bayless” arranged for me a weekly appearance on his show one of the top radio stations in the country, 570 KLIF.

The format was simple: Skip and I would debate Cowboys topics in rapid-fire fashion. My take-away memories of it all? I didn’t rack up many losses, and what I gained was KLIF promoting me to my own daily show.

And Skip's gains and losses? He discovered a path to gaining a fortune while losing his soul.

Which brings us to Skip’s coverage this week of Super Bowl LIV featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Desperate for the attention that could come by injecting himself into the headlines, Skip has spent the week peppering the airwaves and social media with uninformed "hot takes'' each more ignorant and noxious than the last.

Sometimes, Bayless - no dummy and once upon a time truly a journalist with innate talent - will recognize that he's in over his head (football X's and O's, for instance) and will sit it out. This happened during Friday FS1 session featuring Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence and former NFL standout Shannon Sharpe.

Skip wisely reduces himself to nodding his head.

But when it comes to "measuring heart'' and "measuring clutch'' and these sort of platitudinal claims that cannot be proven or disproven? Bayless decided this week that the Chiefs would be the subject of his make-believe analysis.

"The Chiefs,'' Skip tweeted and said on-air, "are getting on my nerves. They have become awfully full of themselves. It is a dangerous game they are playing right now, going into a Super Bowl against an extremely physical 49ers defense.''

Bayless, as is generally the case with him, has no evidence of this, no sourcing on this - and indeed, I'd wager my salary against his that he hasn't interviewed a single person inside the Chiefs organization to help guide him to this incendiary conclusion. It's a complete fantasy designed to shove faux-drama into a TV segment in need of filler.

Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs found Skip's tweet and offered a crisp and salient response.

“Shut up, bitch,'' wrote The Honey Badger, crushing Skip Bayless with far fewer words than it ever took me to do it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeMarcus Lawrence: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Dallas Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Has An Opinion on a Way To Help His Team in 2020: 'Let's Bring Dez Bryant Back To The Cowboys'

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Mock Draft, Special Teams Review and Top 10 Dallas Super Bowl News Stories

In this edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we complete our breakdown, position-by-position, of 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with our first Mock Draft and Cowboys news surrounding the Super Bowl

Matthew Postins

Exclusive: Cowboys Great Darren Woodson Reacts To Safeties Going into Canton - 'Awesome!'

Exclusive: Cowboys Great Darren Woodson Reacts To Safeties Going into Canton - "That's Awesome!' He Says Of The New Hall-Of-Famers

Mike Fisher

Why Won't Cowboys Sign Comeback-Minded Ex Chiefs Safety Eric Berry?

Why Won't The Cowboys - Long In Need Of Secondary Help - Sign Comeback-Minded Former Chiefs All-Pro Safety Eric Berry?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Hitchens Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers: 'Kill The Engine'

Former Cowboys Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Has A Super Bowl Plan For Chiefs Vs. 49ers and Tight End George Kittle: 'Kill The Engine'

Mike Fisher

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Cowboys Contract Holdout

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A Possible Cowboys Contract Holdout - But What Are We Supposed to Infer From The Statement?

Mike Fisher

by

DC4lyfe

Cowboys Anniversary Countdown 60 for 60: The Top 60 Moments in 'America's Team' History, The Entire List

The Dallas Cowboys Are Celebrating Their 60th NFL Anniversary And We Celebrate With Them: Our Richie Whitt’s 'America's Team' Countdown 60 for 60 - The Top 60 Moments in Cowboys History, The Entire List

Richie Whitt

by

ScottKennedy

Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Iconic Tight End Jason Witten Says He Wants To Keep Playing For Cowboys - But ...

Mike Fisher

by

vincentmaldonado

New Cowboys Aide Adam Henry Has A Message for His WRs: 'I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

New Dallas Cowboys Staffer Adam Henry Is In Charge of Wide Receivers And Has A Message For the Guys: 'Don't Mistake Me - I'm Not A 'Players' Coach'

Mike Fisher

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Mike Fisher