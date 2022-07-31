'Clean It Up': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Gives Stern Advice to Kelvin Joseph

OXNARD, Calif. - Jerry Jones recently met with Kelvin Joseph regarding the second-year cornerback’s connection to a fatal shooting, and the Dallas Cowboys owner’s stern second-chance message can be boiled down to three simple words.

“Clean it up.”

Jones noted that the Cowboys organization weighed its options before choosing to stick with the former Kentucky and LSU standout who was a 2021 second-round pick.

What Jones told Joseph: “We obviously don’t need our players to be involved in situations that make this come up about your character … Now get in here and be a good player, be a guy everybody depends on, and make your name in a positive way and clean it up.”

Joseph isn’t expected to be charged by the Dallas police despite being involved in an off-season incident that occurred at a Dallas club - a shooting that killed 20-year old Cameron Ray. Joseph has maintained that he was not involved in the shooting and that he was unarmed; the NFL could still opt to punish him.

Dallas is hoping Joseph eventually becomes a starter; he’s presently a second-teamer behind Anthony Brown and is working on special teams after a rookie season in which he appeared in 10 games.

Said Jones: “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that.”

