How Cowboys Clinch NFC East & More: Rooting Guide for NFL Sunday

The Cowboys don’t play until Sunday night, against visiting Washington, and that outing will help define things as well. But today? The opening of gifts is about to commence.

FRISCO - The two presents the Dallas Cowboys wish were under the Saturday NFL Christmas tree ... and more gifts figure to be unwrapped today in NFL Week 16.

The Browns couldn't quite manage at win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, so Green Bay remains the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

And then also on Saturday, the Colts did win over the slumping Arizona Cardinals, dropping Arizona into a knot in the NFC West with the Rams.

The playoff implications for all involved are huge. And so are the reasons for Cowboys Nation to gather around the warmth of a TV screen well before the 7:20 Sunday night kickoff of Washington at Dallas …

The 12-3 Packers are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC; win that and it comes with the all-important bye week and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

If the Packers win out, there is of course no way for Dallas - the No. 2 seed - to overtake them. But … tis a season for hope.

Meanwhile, 10-4 is Dallas’ record (good enough for a clinching of a playoff spot) but the Cardinals just dipped to 10-5. The Rams can jump to 11-4 with a win over the Vikings.

The Cowboys would like to see both the Rams and the Cardinals slip up, helping to secure Dallas’ No. 2 slot. ... but, a two-way tie with the Bucs (10-4 and playing Carolina today) doesn't help Dallas; the Cowboys lost head-to-head to Tampa. So short of pulling away to be No. 2 alone, a three-way tie would help Dallas stay at No. 2.

Dallas will win the NFC East if it beats the WFT. That's easy. But a title could come earlier than that. If the Giants beat Philly in an early game, Dallas wins the division. Or, if any two of the six following results occur - Atlanta beats Detroit, Minnesota beats the Rams, New England beats the Bills, the Jags beat the Jets, the Chargers beat Houston or the Raiders beat Denver - Dallas wins the NFC East that way.

So the wish list is written. The Cowboys don’t play until Sunday night, against visiting Washington, and that outing will help define things as well. But today? The opening of gifts is about to commence.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!