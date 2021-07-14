Clownish Coach: Dak's Cowboys Money Should Go To Zeke

Whomever this "anonymous'' coach is evaluating Cowboys talent (and isn't it a shame he is unwilling to attach his name and his reputation to his foolishness?), he'd better be damn good at coaching.

FRISCO - Our best guess? In attempting to compliment Ezekiel Elliott as he prepares for a bounce-back 2021, some goofy NFL coach tried to get cute in an interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who published a top-10 rankings list at running back.

“They need to give Zeke some of Dak’s money,” an AFC defensive coach allegedly told the network. “He scares you the most on that offense.”

ESPN's panel of voters consists of NFL executives, coaches and players. ... and one AFC defensive coach who comes off as a clown.

Prescott is the centerpiece of every single thing the Dallas Cowboys do, as a football team, and over the course of the next four years (the length of his present new contract), as an organization. His $40 million APY is the "going rate'' for a star QB, and the Cowboys believe that time, the salary cap and success on the field will eventually shrink the perception of the size of the deal.

Elliott - who by the way comes in at No. 7 among running backs in this year’s survey (down four spots from 2020) - is certainly important to the Dallas offense, and the two-time NFL rushing champ, just 26, could in theory return to his 2019 output when he had 301 carries for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

But even if he does that - and we say this as NFL observers who do not necessarily fully embrace the "declining importance of the running back'' - he won't be as important as Prescott.

And even if Elliott proves to be the most important running back in football (at which time he still won't usurp the QB's importance): Elliott is playing on a $90 million deal, the most lucrative for any runner in football history.

The Cowboys running back has an average annual salary of $15 million on his current deal, which makes it odd that anyone inside the game would think he needs more money.

Which, tacked onto the idea that Prescott deserves less, is also odd.

Which, in summary, tells us that whomever this "anonymous'' coach is (and isn't it a shame he is unwilling to attach his name and his reputation to his foolishness?), he'd better be damn good at coaching.

Because he clearly has zero understanding for the value of Dak, the value of Zeke, and how the NFL salary cap works.

