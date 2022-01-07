Jimmy Johnson Reveals Latest on Jerry Jones' Cowboys Call

“Haven’t heard a word!” Johnson says on Twitter regarding the coming call from Jerry Jones.

FRISCO - Over the summer, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed on on national television that his Super Bowl coach, Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson, was destined to also be enshrined in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

At the moment, Jimmy quipped, "While I’m alive?”

Both old frenemies remain alive ... and waiting.

Jerry's promise is, we are quite certain, an inevitability. But Cowboys Nation would surely like this fence mended and would like closure in celebration of the three-time Super Bowl champ co-architect'ed by Jones.

But "inevitable'' apparently doesn't mean "now.'' ... and remember, this is different than Jimmy's appearance at AT&T Stadium this year to receive his Hall-of-Fame honor.

Earlier this week, a fan asked Johnson, via the former coach's Twitter account, if he has heard anything from Jones about the specifics of him getting into the Ring of Honor.

“Haven’t heard a word!” Johnson responded.

This is ... not great.

Certainly, Jimmy could have ignored the question; we work on the assumption that Johnson, busy in his role as a FOX Sports analyst and also busy with his lovely life after football, does not respond to every single fan who posts a query on his Twitter account.

At the same time ... C'mon, Jerry.

Jones has publicly admitted that he "f'd up'' in ways that led to their 1994 breakup, and Johnson has countered that he shares in the blame.

And all of that is true. They both built it. And they both broke it.

But now, as the two men approach their 80's, there is only one person who can make the final repair to the relationship. That final repair is about a phone call, a scheduled date, and an AT&T Stadium celebration.

