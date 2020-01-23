CowboyMaven
Cowboys '60th Birthday' To Be Celebrated by Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and Main Event Entertainment have created a new partnership that marks the first sports sponsorship for the social entertainment company "Main Event'' as well as the first-ever such arrangement in this category for the Cowboys, who are about to celebrate their 60th anniversary in Main Event style.

“We know that Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy world-class, family-friendly entertainment, and that’s why we are thrilled to welcome one of the premier entertainment brands in the country as a proud partner,” said Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Anderson. “Main Event is recognized as one of the best places to enjoy any special event from birthday parties to corporate retreats to a family night out, and we look forward to together bringing more fun to families in the Dallas Metroplex and beyond.”

To kick off the partnership, Main Event is hosting a 60th Birthday Party in honor of the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 28. Main Event is inviting fans to join the celebration of "America's Team'' by visiting any of the following centers: Austin, Fort Worth South, Fort Worth North, Frisco, Grapevine, Lewisville, Lubbock, Pharr, Plano, Albuquerque, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

At each party, fans can receive a free Cowboys jersey by booking a future birthday party at Main Event. In addition, guests who visit any of the participating Main Event locations from 4 p.m. to close on January 28 will receive 60 minutes of free gameplay in celebration of the Cowboys’ 60th birthday. All participating Main Event locations will feature branded Dallas Cowboys merchandise and other party favors in recognition of “America’s Team.”

Additionally, a special celebration will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the all-new Main Event location in Grand Prairie. The center will open on Monday and will feature appearances from former Cowboys players as well as Rowdy. Fans will be encouraged to take photos with the players and sign an oversized birthday card that will be given to the Dallas Cowboys by Main Event on behalf of Cowboys fans everywhere. The event is free and open to the public.

“The opportunity to align in an official capacity with the Cowboys is a tremendous opening for our brand to bring unrivaled experiences to our customers,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer of Main Event Entertainment. “At our core, we are an innovative, entertaining and family-centered company and that’s exactly what the Dallas Cowboys are, which is why we are so thrilled to be the first, and only, partner in our category in the history of Dallas Cowboys.”

