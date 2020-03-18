Cowboys and DT Gerald McCoy Agree to 3-Year Deal

DALLAS - After their defense had been gutted in free agency, including two key losses along the defensive line, the Dallas Cowboys took their first step to rebuilding on that side of the ball by signing All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a three-year deal on Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

McCoy will step in and replace the oft-injured Maliek Collins, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, along with former Cowboys Jason Witten and Jeff Heath.

The Cowboys also lost Robert Quinn to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, after cornerback Byron Jones left for the Miami Dolphins on Monday, becoming the highest-paid corner in the NFL with his massive deal.

After 10 years in the League, McCoy is still one of the premier defensive linemen in the game, playing in starting in 139 games throughout his tenure, and making six-straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2017.

McCoy spent eight years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before moving to the Carolina Panthers last season, where he 37 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. McCoy also had five sacks with the Panthers, as well as 42 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus

McCoy has 59.5 sacks and 86 tackles for loss in his career, and has been an iron man of sorts, missing just seven games in the last eight seasons combined.

Despite the signing of a star defensive tackle in McCoy, however, Dallas will likely still look to add some help along the front in the upcoming NFL draft, while also looking to add bodies in the secondary, as they look to rebuild their defense from top to bottom.