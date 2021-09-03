Cowboys Rookie Takes Shot at QB Tom Brady

Odighizuwa thinks that Tom Brady probably isn’t too concerned about what one rookie thinks. But ...

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa might just be about to learn a lesson taught him by old professor Tom Brady.

On Thursday, the Dallas D-lineman was asked to address the “weaknesses” of the upcoming opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legendary star.

And Osa pulled an “oops.”

“He’s not very mobile,” he said while being interviewed here at The Star. “I mean, you know, he’s been playing for 21 years.''

Wait. What?

“The dude is a little older, not too mobile,'' Osa said, digging himself in deeper. "I’d say that’s probably what it is.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Transactions as They Happen

Odighizuwa was a third-round pick out of UCLA. He’s an educated young man whose older brother also played in the NFL. He might very well start at defensive tackle for Dallas when the Cowboys and Buccaneers kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 9 to start the NFL game season.

Why are we calling out the GOAT?

Odighizuwa kept going, noting that analysis shows that Brady - based on Super Bowl success maybe the greatest football player of all-time, and still doing it now at age 44 - sees his passer rating dip when harassed.

“I think they said it goes down by 50 (points),” Osa said, apparently unwisely (again) revealing Cowboys’ scouting report detail.

At one point, Odighizuwa insisted that Brady will probably be unconcerned about the words of a rookie the QB likely never heard of.

READ MORE: 'I'm Back - I Ain't Scared': Cowboys QB Dak On 'Hard Knocks'

“I feel like he’s not a guy who’s too worried about what I’m saying,” Odighizuwa said. “He’s obviously going to be aware of it, but he’s been doing this for awhile.''

Yes, he has. He's also been collecting bulletin-board material in his head "for awhile.'' And we can promise the young Cowboys kid: Tom Brady will be acutely aware of what Dallas thinks of his "weaknesses.''