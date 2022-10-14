Skip to main content

Cowboys at Eagles: Trash Talk from DeMarcus Lawrence to Jalen Hurts - ''Not Worried; He Struggles'

Says DeMarcus Lawrence of Cowboys at Jalen Hurts' Eagles: "Never worried. Never scared. Never quivering from any situation. But I just want y'all to understand that we coming to play, too.''
FRISCO - Jalen Hurts has made believers out of the critics.

Except for the critic named "Demarcus Lawrence.''

"Has he played us?'' said Lawrence, a vocal leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense. "All right. All you need to write is (that) he hasn't played the Cowboys yet. So we don't know how good he is."

Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles are, however, unquestionably good at 5-0. Meanwhile, Dallas' defense has carried the Cowboys to a 4-1 record as the rivals prepare to square off in a Sunday night battle for first place in the NFC East.

Lawrence did at one point concede that Hurts is "a good QB," and he praised the Eagles' offense overall.

"They do have a pretty good offense," Lawrence said. "They've got good receivers, good QB, good O-line, so they're well-rounded.''

So far, Hurts is completing 67.9 percent of his passes and averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and 271.8 pass yards per game, and he's also got six rushing TDs.

But ...

"I think (Hurts) knows his system better," Lawrence said. "I think he's making better reads and stuff like that. But I think there are still areas that he struggles in, so just attack (those) areas."

The Cowboys defense is allowing just 14 points per game as it supports temp QB Cooper Rush, subbing once again this week for the rehabbing Dak Prescott. Lawrence plans on his defense, led by Micah Parsons, to keep it up in Philly against Hurts' favored Eagles.

"Y'all asking me questions like I should be worried about them,'' Lawrence said. "Never worried. Never scared. Never quivering from any situation. But I just want y'all to understand that we coming to play, too.

"Don't worry about it. Y'all will see it on Sunday."

