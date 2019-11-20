Cowboys at Patriots Injury Report: News on O-Line, Heath and Tank

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones started this week with a positive pronouncement about his team’s Week 12 health. Now we’re at midweek, with the Patriots awaiting. How right was Dr. Jones?

The Wednesday practice/injury report is in, with the only glaring concern centering on right tackle La’el Collins and his knee. Collins is not practicing, but the team believes the circumstance might mirror last week, when Collins did no on-field work until Friday but started the win at Detroit.

Collins re-injured the knee late in that game, but Dallas is hopeful he can play at New England this Sunday.

Another O-lineman, Connor Williams, is back on the field following his recent knee surgery, though the Cowboys are expected to leave Xavier Su’a-Filo in that left guard spot.

Another offensive headliner, receiver Amari Cooper (knee) did work today, a rarity for him as he’s often used Wednesdays as rehab days.

On defense, end DeMarcus Lawrence has what the team is calling a “shoulder stinger” and but is listed as a full participant. Safety Jeff Heath sat out the Detroit game due to problems with both of his shoulders but was also "full'' with expectation that he, like Tank, will play Sunday.