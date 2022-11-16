Cowboys at Vikings: Can Dallas Reverse Negative November Trend?

November has not been kind to the Dallas Cowboys over the past five years. Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers is the latest example of the issue at hand.

Since 2017, the Cowboys are 8-13 in November, having won just one out of their last five games in the month. This a bad trend, especially considering the month is deemed by many as make-or-break to determine the "contenders" and the "pretenders."

At 6-3, Dallas is sitting third in the NFC East division race, behind the 7-2 New York Giants and the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The loss to Green Bay (4-6) was made even more painful after the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

The race for the East is back on; two games behind the Eagles, and a game behind the Giants, the Cowboys have all of their season goals still in front of them.

Said Dak Prescott of Green Bay and beyond: “There’s no way to sugarcoat it. … We wanted to lay another brick on where we’re going and we didn’t do that. We’re gonna stick together and find a way to make this team better.”

Going into Green Bay as a favorite against a Packers team that was riding a five-game losing streak and losing? Tough. And things won't get easier as the Cowboys go on the road this week against the red-hot Minnesota Vikings (8-1) before playing host to the Giants on a short week on Thanksgiving.

As Dak said in Green Bay post-game, the Cowboys need to "finish" off games if they hope to contend for a Super Bowl. Winning in their two remaining games this month would be a great response to one disappointing loss.

