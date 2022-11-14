Cowboys at Vikings: 'We're Nobody's Underdogs' - and Guess Who Oddsmakers Pick?

FRISCO - Wait ... What?

We don't waste a lot of time around here pretending to understand the inner-workings of the oddsmakers' thinking when it comes to setting point spreads and favorites and whatnot.

We just know that if you put too much real money on a game in conflict with what the oddsmakers predict will happen, you'll end up living in a cardboard box under a bridge.

With that in mind ...

The Dallas Cowboys are - stunningly, to us - two-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings as they try to get beyond their Monday Green Bay hangover and prep for a Week 11 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

What did Minnesota do to earn enough respect from us that these odds seem ... surprising? Oh, all the Vikings did was register a "Game of the Week'' OT victory at Buffalo over the powerful Bills, an outcome that moves Minny to 8-1.

What did the Cowboys do to have us pondering why they maybe shouldn't be favored? They just suffered a deflating overtime loss at the Packers in head coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field ... and are now 6-3.

Is 6-3 better than 8-1? Is being on the road better than being at home? Is Minnesota's ability to control Bills QB Josh Allen and his offense to six points in the second half significant? Is Dallas' inability to stop the run - Green Bay ran the ball down Dallas' throat, a common occurrence now, racking up 207 yards - not significant?

Green Bay threw it only 20 times, but three of those were from MVP Aaron Rodgers to rookie Christian Watson. If Dallas can't figure out the unheralded Watson, how will the Cowboys deal with the magnificent Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson?

It would seem the oddsmakers are not buying any Vikings hype ... while Cowboys Nation hopes this is about something more than the same ol' "Dallas

Earlier this year, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy coined the phrase, "We're Nobody's Underdogs.'' And now, it seems, truer words were never spoken.

