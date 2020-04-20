Cowboys Call Time: Jets Concede Willingness to Trade Jamal Adams

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - New York Jets GM Joe Douglas conceded on Monday that as much as he wants All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to be a “Jet for Life,” he’s not ruling out an NFL Draft-time trade of the disgruntled star.

"Going into this draft, my goal isn't to move any players," Douglas told reporters. "But if a team calls, (we) will listen."

This comes on the heels of Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones commenting Friday on the open secret of Dallas’ desire to acquire Adams, 24 years old and a DFW native.

Said Jones (via 105.3 The Fan) when asked about the subject in general: “I think you have to be open at all times to improving your team.”

The animosity that exists between Adams and the Jets - who exchanges trade offers with Dallas last October - is all about New York’s slowness in giving Adams an extension that would make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The Cowboys in October were willing to give the Jets a first-round pick and a player (cornerback Anthony Brown). Dallas was also prepared to do the new contract.

The Jets have a problem, and now, with an assumed Adams holdout, they’ve admitted a willingness to listen to solutions. The Cowboys have the No. 17 pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft ... and a chance to offer an answer. 

