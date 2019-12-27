Injury News: Cowboys CB Byron Jones in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

FRISCO - Byron Jones kept a low profile at The Star on Friday, on the eve of Sunday's Week 17 game against visiting Washington, and a glance into the lunch room demonstrated why: The Dallas Cowboys' top cornerback is in a walking boot.

Jones’ status for Sunday is suddenly up in the air after he sprained his ankle during Thursday’s practice while participating in one-on-one drills. He will be listed as a DNP for practice Friday and will be officially listed as "questionable'' for Sunday.

The ramifications here are many, of course. Dallas is trying to win what owner Jerry Jones is calling an "important game'' because a victory over the Redskins keeps alive the NFL Playoffs hopes of the 7-8 Cowboys. Their chances of doing so are greatly lessened if Jones doesn’t play, as it would mean the re-insertion into the starting lineup of the struggling Chidobe Awuzie playing opposite Jourdan Lewis.

Depth would be tested as well. C.J. Goodwin is listed as a cornerback but it actually a special-teams ace - and one playing with a cast on his thumb. Also on the roster now is the untested Deante Burton.

The Cowboys - and Jones himself - would like to go down fighting here, and additionally, Jones is about to become a free agent, and surely in that regard would like to put his best foot forward. ...

If his sprained ankle will allow.