Cowboys Coach McCarthy Defensive Coordinator 'Name to Watch': Mike Nolan

FRISCO - The breadcrumbs that lead Dallas Cowboys watchers to speculate that coach Mike McCarthy's new defensive coordinator will be Mike Nolan aren't "breadcrumbs.'' They're entire loaves.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has a relationship with McCarthy and reports that Mike Nolan is a “name to watch” in Dallas. Long-time NFL exec and 105.3 The Fan colleague Bryan Broaddus is a friend of the Nolan family and hints at the same, saying Nolan would qualify as "a quality hire.''

But the biggest hint regarding Nolan, 60, who currently serves as linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints?

His long-time connection with McCarthy, dating back to when Nolan was named the head coach in San Francisco in 2005 and made McCarthy his offensive coordinator.

It's been 15 years since McCarthy and Nolan have worked together, but McCarthy - who shortly thereafter was hired as head coach of the Packers - will surely want to surround himself with trusted aides. That doesn't mean there won't be carryover from the staff of the deposed Jason Garrett; we've reported the Jones family's positive thoughts on Kellen Moore, Marc Colombo and others.

But McCarthy will work with ownership to build his own staff. Rod Marinelli is likely contemplating retirement, and we're told Dallas isn't married to keeping Kris Richard, either. Meanwhile, Nolan has substantial credentials - not to mention a familial tie with the Cowboys.

Mike's dad, Dick Nolan, passed away a decade ago at 75 after a distinguished career in the NFL, as a player in two stops, then a player/coach in Dallas under Tom Landry, then as a head coach in San Francisco and New Orleans, and then for a decade-and-a-half stint back in Dallas, as an assistant under Landry and then under Jimmy Johnson.

Mike still has family in Dallas, and a connection to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dick Nolan's passing famously caused a handful of NFL head coaches, including Mike, to wear suits on the sideline in honor of the old coach's trademark.

The football background is there. So are the familial ties. And therefore, so are the breadcrumbs, too.