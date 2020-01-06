CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Defensive Coordinator 'Name to Watch': Mike Nolan

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The breadcrumbs that lead Dallas Cowboys watchers to speculate that coach Mike McCarthy's new defensive coordinator will be Mike Nolan aren't "breadcrumbs.'' They're entire loaves.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has a relationship with McCarthy and reports that Mike Nolan is a “name to watch” in Dallas. Long-time NFL exec and 105.3 The Fan colleague Bryan Broaddus is a friend of the Nolan family and hints at the same, saying Nolan would qualify as "a quality hire.''

But the biggest hint regarding Nolan, 60, who currently serves as linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints?

His long-time connection with McCarthy, dating back to when Nolan was named the head coach in San Francisco in 2005 and made McCarthy his offensive coordinator.

It's been 15 years since McCarthy and Nolan have worked together, but McCarthy - who shortly thereafter was hired as head coach of the Packers - will surely want to surround himself with trusted aides. That doesn't mean there won't be carryover from the staff of the deposed Jason Garrett; we've reported the Jones family's positive thoughts on Kellen Moore, Marc Colombo and others.

But McCarthy will work with ownership to build his own staff. Rod Marinelli is likely contemplating retirement, and we're told Dallas isn't married to keeping Kris Richard, either. Meanwhile, Nolan has substantial credentials - not to mention a familial tie with the Cowboys.

Mike's dad, Dick Nolan, passed away a decade ago at 75 after a distinguished career in the NFL, as a player in two stops, then a player/coach in Dallas under Tom Landry, then as a head coach in San Francisco and New Orleans, and then for a decade-and-a-half stint back in Dallas, as an assistant under Landry and then under Jimmy Johnson.

Mike still has family in Dallas, and a connection to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dick Nolan's passing famously caused a handful of NFL head coaches, including Mike, to wear suits on the sideline in honor of the old coach's trademark.

The football background is there. So are the familial ties. And therefore, so are the breadcrumbs, too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Sleepover: Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days

Mike Fisher

Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days As Dallas Conducts A Sleepover While Jason Garrett Hangs On

With Garrett Gone and Saints Out, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Mike Fisher

Changes Came Quickly in the NFL On Sunday, and With Jason Garrett Gone and the Saints Out of the Playoffs, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Seven Coaches the Cowboys Shouldn't Hire, Including McCarthy and Urban Meyer

Matthew Postins

OPINION: The head-coaching search is on in Dallas. Here are seven names that I do not want leading the Cowboys into 2020, a List Led by Urban Meyer

While Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' to Garrett, Dez Bryant - With 'No Sympathy' - Says 'Good Riddance'

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Puts Outgoing Coach Jason Garrett On Blast, Saying His Dismissal Means the While Cowboys Can Now 'Become Real Contenders'

Breaking: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy'

Mike Fisher

Breaking News From Frisco as Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy' as a Coach and More

Garrett Gone: Cowboys Part Ways With Long-Time Head Coach

Mike Fisher

After Two Meetings With the Jones Family, It's Pretty Much Official: Jason Garrett is Gone as the Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Their Long-Time Head Coach

Cowboys Give Coach McCarthy a 5-Year Deal and A 'Secret Weapon' Named 'Jerry Jones.' (Yes, Really)

Mike Fisher

Mike McCarthy Experienced Two 'Road Blocks' with his Bosses in Green Bay. In Dallas? The New Cowboys Coach, With His 5-Year Deal, Might Discover that Jerry Jones is his 'Secret Weapon'

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Can Help Dak Prescott Reach a New Level

Matt Galatzan

If the Dallas Cowboys want to get the most out of Dak Prescott, new head coach Mike McCarthy is the man for the job

Suggestion that Jason Garrett is 'Begging' To Stay With Cowboys Is a 'Cheap Shot'

Mike Fisher

There Are Plenty of Reasons to Rip Dallas' Outgoing Coach. But a Suggestion that Jason Garrett is 'Begging' To Stay With the Cowboys? That Is a 'Cheap Shot'