CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Coach McCarthy On Sports Analytics: 'I Used To Say 'Statistics Are For Losers'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have at their disposal a robust analytics department here at The Star. Sometimes, it seems, all that meant to some of the bosses is that "analytics'' are something to be disposed of.

Former coach Jason Garrett appeared on 105.3 The Fan this year and found himself wound into a knot trying to explain how he isn't married to analytics while making in-game decisions.

“Yeah, we don’t use those stats within the game,” Garrett said rather infamously, adding that it was “just not something we think is best for our team” and that “different people have different approaches.”

Owner Jerry Jones followed up on The Fan by noting that in the oil-and-gas business, he frequently relied on his "gut.''

“I've had my biggest success when I'm sure analytics have said make the other decision the other way,” Jones said.

But today marks a new age at The Star. The new boss, head coach Mike McCarthy, is apparently going to drag the Cowboys kicking and screaming into the Analytics Age.

"I used to say, 'statistics are for losers,'' McCarthy told "Shan & RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan on Friday in his first sit-down interview since taking the job this week.

Indeed, the internet is full of McCarthy, circa 2015 as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, saying exactly that. His actual point back then was that the only "stat'' that matters is wins vs. losses.

His view has gotten more refined.

"The reality of it,'' McCarthy said on Friday, "is how it's applied to your everyday operation.''

On an every-day basis, analytics are absolutely in play with the Cowboys. This organization has learned that over the years just as McCarthy himself seems to have learned it in the past season, away from football, working on himself and on "The McCarthy Project.''

Analytics gives you the ability to sharpen your edge in preparation, be a lil quicker in your decision-making during a gm."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATED Cowboys Staff Tracker: Jerry Jokes Aside, It's Clear New Coach McCarthy Really Is Picking His Own Guys

Mike Fisher

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

What Did Outgoing Cowboys Coach Garrett Know About the Jerry and McCarthy 'Process'? Everything

Mike Fisher

It Looked Confusing From Outside The Star. But What Did Ousted Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Know About the Jerry and McCarthy 'Process'? Everything

Coach McCarthy ‘Confesses He Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get Cowboys Job

Mike Fisher

True Confessions: Coach McCarthy Admits He 'Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get the Coveted Dallas Cowboys Job

WATCH: Come Inside the Jerry Helicopter That Cowboys Coach McCarthy Rode to The Star

Mike Fisher

WATCH: New Dallas Cowboys Coach McCarthy Starts His First Day at Work as he Rides Jerry's Helicopter Into The Star - Take a Look Inside!

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy: 'I Heard Bells!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Reminds the Owner of Stories of Love and Marriage: 'I Heard Bells!'

Cowboys Pro Bowl Number Jumps to 6 As Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Added To Roster

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Will Have Two Additional Players In This Year's Pro Bowl as Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Are Added To Roster

Terrell Owens Trash Fire: Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

Mike Fisher

In A Desperate Move To Remain Relevant, Terrell Owens Starts a Trash Fire by insisting the Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

'He Made Me,' Says Ezekiel Elliott of the Texas RB Coach Sources Say Cowboys Are Pursuing

Mike Fisher

Sources: As McCarthy Continues To Assemble his Staff, Cowboys Pursing UT's Drayton, the RB Coach 'Who Made' Ezekiel Elliott

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Exclusive: Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Departure from ‘Iconic’ Cowboys

Mike Fisher

In An Exclusive Interview with CowboysSI.com, Assistant Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Cowboys Departure