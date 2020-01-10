Cowboys Coach McCarthy On Sports Analytics: 'I Used To Say 'Statistics Are For Losers'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have at their disposal a robust analytics department here at The Star. Sometimes, it seems, all that meant to some of the bosses is that "analytics'' are something to be disposed of.

Former coach Jason Garrett appeared on 105.3 The Fan this year and found himself wound into a knot trying to explain how he isn't married to analytics while making in-game decisions.

“Yeah, we don’t use those stats within the game,” Garrett said rather infamously, adding that it was “just not something we think is best for our team” and that “different people have different approaches.”

Owner Jerry Jones followed up on The Fan by noting that in the oil-and-gas business, he frequently relied on his "gut.''

“I've had my biggest success when I'm sure analytics have said make the other decision the other way,” Jones said.

But today marks a new age at The Star. The new boss, head coach Mike McCarthy, is apparently going to drag the Cowboys kicking and screaming into the Analytics Age.

"I used to say, 'statistics are for losers,'' McCarthy told "Shan & RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan on Friday in his first sit-down interview since taking the job this week.

Indeed, the internet is full of McCarthy, circa 2015 as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, saying exactly that. His actual point back then was that the only "stat'' that matters is wins vs. losses.

His view has gotten more refined.

"The reality of it,'' McCarthy said on Friday, "is how it's applied to your everyday operation.''

On an every-day basis, analytics are absolutely in play with the Cowboys. This organization has learned that over the years just as McCarthy himself seems to have learned it in the past season, away from football, working on himself and on "The McCarthy Project.''

Analytics gives you the ability to sharpen your edge in preparation, be a lil quicker in your decision-making during a gm."