Giants at Cowboys: Lamb Puts Dallas Up, Saquon OUT

ARLINGTON - The 2021 Dallas Cowboys are 3-1, just a Week 1 last-minute Tampa Bay Buccaneers field goal away from 4-0. But it seems they're not getting the national attention they deserve.

Beating the New York Giants here at AT&T Stadium in this nationally-televised Sunday afternoon could change all of that.

The Cowboys come in playing well on both offense and defense, getting superb quarterback play from Dak Prescott. He's passed for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the first four games of the season.

But in the first quarter here? Prescott tossed an early interception, and at the end of the quarter was involved in a snap-exchange fumble a few yards away from the Dallas end zone, causing the Cowboys to settle for a 3-0 lead.

The other notable first-quarter news: The injury exit of Saquon Barkley, the Giants standout running back, who in a collision with Dallas' Jourdan Lewis, came up with a nasty ankle problem that will keep him out for the rest of the game.

Barkley, like Prescott, is coming back this year after an early 2020 season-ending injury.

But then, to get rolling in the second: Dak found CeeDee Lamb wide-open for a 49-yard TD ... and a 10-0 Dallas edge.

The running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has established a top-three run game for the Cowboys offense and the ground game continues to improve each week. In Week 4 against a stout Carolina Panthers defense, Elliott rattled off 143 yards on 20 carries, while Pollard chipped in 67 yards on 10 carries.

Meanwhile … In their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returned his team to winning ways in overtime, 27-21.

Jones outgained the entire New Orleans team, passing for 402 yards and two touchdowns while running back Saquon Barkley continued to regain his form after season-ending knee surgery in 2020. Barkley had his first multi-score game since December 2019.

This game should come down to which team can maximize its possessions. We know Dallas can score quickly and often, but can Jones and the Giants offense hold on to the ball against a Cowboys defense that already has 10 takeaways?