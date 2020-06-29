Cowboys Ex Herschel Walker: 'I Should Be In The Hall of Fame'

FRISCO - Two-time Pro Bowl running back Herschel Walker believes that he should be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And if you gauge his the entirety of his impact on the sport, you can easily see his reasoning.

“If you look at my stats, I should be in the Hall of Fame,” Walker recently told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “My stats showed that I produced.”

Yes, but it's more than that.

He's known mostly for his time spent with the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings - and more than that, is known for being the centerpiece of the 1989 trade that sent Walker to the Vikings while giving Dallas a windfall in draft picks that led directly to a trio of Super Bowl wins.

Additionally, Walker recorded 18,168 all-purpose yards for his career; that,currently ranks 12th in league history but at the time of his retirement ranked him only behind legendary NFL running back Walter Payton.

Oh, and he was a centerpiece in the USFL as a member of the New York Generals - and yeah, when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that should count, too.

But, says Walker, “Let’s just forget about my USFL days. Look at my stats in the NFL. Look at my combined yards. Plus, I had 500 some catches (512). Those stats are good enough to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s what people need to look at when they start talking about numbers and all that.”

The Hall of Fame system took decades and a special "Centennial'' vote to finally recognize All-Decade safety Cliff Harris. The system still hasn't honored All-Decade receiver Drew Pearson. And other Cowboys greats like "Too Tall'' Jones and Everson Walls don't even get mentioned.

That makes it seem impossible for Herschel Walker ... but it doesn't mean he doesn't have a case.