Cowboys Ex McFadden Gets Jail Time For Whataburger DWI

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors and will spend four days in jail as a result of a drunk-driving arrest.

McFadden, 32, was arrested at a Whataburger restaurant in McKinney in January of 2019 on suspicion of driving drunk. Police said the retired NFL star had fallen asleep in his vehicle while waiting in the Whataburger drive-through lane.

Police also said that when officers arrived at the scene, he allegedly resisted arrest. McFadden was later released on bond, a few hours after being taken in to jail by the officers.

As part of the plea agreement, McFadden will also have to pay fines and fees, and additionally, his driver's license will be suspended for 90 days.

McFadden played college football at the University of Arkansas, where he became the most decorated player in school history and a record-holder in virtually all of the Razorbacks' rushing categories. He still ranks among the great runners in SEC history, and was recently selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. 

McFadden was selected by the Oakland Raiders in 2008 as a first-round pick, fourth overall, in that year's NFL Draft. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 as a candidate to replace league rushing champion DeMarco Murray and in 2016 and 2017 he served mostly a backup running back with the Cowboys behind Ezekiel Elliott before his retirement following the 2017 NFL season and 10 seasons in the league.

