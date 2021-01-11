Cowboys Ex Tony Romo To College Hall Of Fame

A Live NFL Telecast Reveals That Dallas Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Is Going To The College Football Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be a part of the 2021 Class of the College Football Hall of Fame, according to CBS announcer Jim Nantz, who revealed the news during the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints broadcast on Sunday.

Romo, who was in Dallas broadcasting the game with Nantz due to COVID-19 protocols, will be one of 11 players and two coaches announced on Monday during the National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Romo was on the ballot, along with 99 other players from what the NCAA calls the ‘divisional ranks,’ which includes FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA.

READ MORE: Cowboys Coaching Tracker

READ MORE: Marvin Lewis, Quinn, Edwards among top Cowboys DC targets

Before Romo joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS ranks with Eastern Illinois. As a starting quarterback for the Panthers, Romo amassed 8,212 career passing yards, threw 85 touchdown passes and was a three-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. He won the 2002 Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player in FCS and was a three-time FCS All-American (a consensus first-team selection as a senior). One of the eligibility requirements to be on the ballot is to be a first-team selection on an NCAA-recognized All-America team.

Romo is a member of the Eastern Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame and his number is retired by the program.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021 alongside the 2020 Hall of Fame Class (the 2020 event was postponed due to COVID-19).