Cowboys Flex Muscles, NFL Flexes NFC East on TV

The Dallas Cowboys Flex Their Muscles, And In Part As A Result, The NFL Flexes The NFC East on TV in Week 17

FRISCO - The three remaining contenders for the NFC East title await NFL Week 17 and one more regular-season chance to flex their muscles.

But first, the division will experience being the “flexee.”

The Washington Football Team plays the Philadelphia Eagles next week, and that game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 7:20 CT. Thar will add prime-time flavor to the much-maligned division in this 2020 season, and the outcome will determine who hosts a home game as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-9) and the New York Giants (5-10) will still play at noon CT. For certain, the NFC will have a division winner with a losing record, and it could even be a 6-10 division winner if the Giants win and Washington loses.

But the Cowboys win, and Washington loses, Dallas will be the 7-9 division winner.

READ MORE: Cowboys Drub Eagles: 10 'Whitty' Observations On NFL Playoff Life

READ MORE: 10 Takes: WFT Still in Control Despite Blowing Opportunity

Washington controls its own fate in Week 17, and will clinch the division with a win over Philly. But WFT cannot deny being in a bit of disarray (starting with the benching of QB Dwayne Haskins) and the Giants are sinking, with three consecutive losses by a combined score of 73-26.

Meanwhile, the 6-9 Cowboys have won three straight and are convincing themselves that contention isn’t a mirage.

“We looked totally different today,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said after a 37-17 win that eliminated the Eagles from the crowded race, “than we did two months ago.”

And now, in part because of that, the NFC East on national TV looks totally different as well.