The Dallas Cowboys have a variety of playoff scenarios heading into the Week 18 clash against the Washington Commanders, but coach Mike McCarthy isn't concerning himself with where his team might finish the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are largely focused on Washington rather than their potential playoff seeding, according to coach Mike McCarthy.

With so many different outcomes available, Dallas could get caught looking too far ahead. As defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says, be where your feet are ... and that's precisely what McCarthy is telling his team ahead of Sunday's game at FedEx Field.

"I think it's just a great mindset that you have to keep, just got to keep playing," McCarthy said. “We understand what's in front of us, and I didn't really talk about the seeds in the team meeting today because it's just about getting ready to beat Washington."

That's the message. Just beat Washington and see what happens. With a 12-4 record, the Cowboys, by the end of Sunday, could be in either the No.1, 2 or 5 spot.

But a lot has to go right for Dallas, and traveling to play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) looks the most likely playoff-opening outcome.

Yes, Brady is 7-0 vs. Cowboys all-time) … but that’s also another focus for another day for McCarthy and company.

The “top priority,” he said of his 12-4 Cowboys, “is to really lock down on the things we can still improve on."

