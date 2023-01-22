The Dallas Cowboys watch from San Jose as the Philadelphia Eagles punch their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there.

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles, as the No. 1 seed, will host the NFC title game regardless of who wins between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia (15-3) last reached the Super Bowl in 2018, beating the New England Patriots 41-23.

The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship since 1995, which coincides with the franchise’s last Super Bowl win.

There’s one previous NFC Championship meeting with the Cowboys and Eagles. The NFC rivals squared off in 1981, with Philadelphia winning 20-7 at Veterans Stadium. That was the first of three consecutive trips and losses in the NFC Championship for the Cowboys.

As for this season, the Cowboys and Eagles split the season series with each team being without its starting quarterback in the loss. Philadelphia won 26-17 at home on Oct. 16 while Dak Prescott was on the mend. The Cowboys returned the favor 40-34 on Dec. 24 at AT&T Stadium with Jalen Hurts nursing his injured shoulder.

The Cowboys and 49ers are meeting for the ninth time in the playoffs – tied for the most matchups in playoff history with Packers-49ers and Rams-Cowboys. The Cowboys lead the series 5-3, but San Francisco won the most recent meeting, 23-17, last year in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys are in a San Jose as you read this, having kept an eye on the Eagles. But their eye, of course, now must be focused on the Niners.

You can follow Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!