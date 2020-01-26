CowboyMaven
Cowboys Hire Former Packers Exec Rob Davis As 'Assistant Head Coach'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers director of player development Rob Davis to a newly-created position of "assistant head coach'' under Mike McCarthy.

Davis, 51, served in the Green Bay personnel department for almost a decade before leaving the team in 2017 to join the corporate world--and to volunteer at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.

"I've always thought I was a coach at heart,'' Davis told a local newspaper last fall, suggesting he might like to formally re-enter football as a coach.

And now he has. ESPN was first to report that he'll join the staff of McCarthy without ever having coaching before.

Before Davis' time with the Packers as a prominent member of a much-praised scouting department, he spent 11 seasons as a long-snapper, so he's been both a player for McCarthy and a co-worker. It's clear that McCarthy is working to collect a staff of trusted and skilled people, even if their roles require some unusual shuffling. That's the case with George Edwards, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator hired this week to serve as a "senior defensive assistant.'' And it's now the case with Davis.

Other top newcomers inside The Star are defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and offensive line coach Joe Philbin, both of whom have long histories with McCarthy, and special teams coordinator John Fassel. The top holdover from the previous Jason Garrett administration is offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

