Cowboys Injury News: Amari Knee 'All OK' But Guard Williams Out For The Season

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys received the-morning-after good news and bad news, medically, following the Thursday loss to the Bills as a source tells CowboysSI.com that receiver Amari Cooper's knee MRI came back "all OK'' while at the same time the club is saying that offensive lineman Connor Williams has been lost for the season after sustaining a torn ACL in the game.

Next up as it regards Williams? He will have surgery. ... and Xavier Su'a-Filo will step into his starting spot

Williams was back on the field just two weeks after a recent knee surgery and it seems that in Thursday's game he sustained another knee problem, exited for a time, and then tried to play again with what might now be known to have been the ACL tear.

Su'a Filo, a young journeyman, has struggled at times this year while filling in for Williams, a second-round pick from a year ago.

Cooper, who has played at a Pro Bowl level for most of this season despite a series of injury woes, sustained a hit on his knee late in the game and was clearly limping in the AT & T Stadium locker room. The 6-6 Cowboys seem optimistic about his return to the field next Thursday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Dallas is also monitoring the health of Sean Lee (pec), Chido Awuzie (thigh) and Michael Bennett (foot).